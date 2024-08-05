Financial Experts Provide Dire Description of Markets and the “KAMALA CRASH”

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.
Markets are crashing around the world. Economic policies and spending are ultimately to blame.
President Trump shared:
TRUMP CASH vs. KAMALA CRASH!
President Trump also shared the following at Truth social:
STOCK MARKETS ARE CRASHING, JOBS NUMBERS ARE TERRIBLE, WE ARE HEADING TO WORLD WAR lll, AND WE HAVE TWO OF THE MOST INCOMPETENT “LEADERS” IN HISTORY. THIS IS NOT GOOD!!!
“Japan down 12%, India down 6%. Germany way down also. U.S. really bad. This is a preview of the world markets without Donald J. Trump in the White House. None of this happens if Trump is in. Kamala and the markets don’t go together. She’ll destroy the markets. She’s in power now and look at what is happening. One week of the fake media saying better polls and you get a market crash.” The Legendary Howard Lutnick!
Of course there is a massive market downturn. Kamala is even worse than Crooked Joe. Markets will NEVER accept the Radical Left Lunatic that DESTROYED San Francisco and California, as a whole. Next move, THE GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024! You can’t play games with MARKETS. KAMALA CRASH!!!
VOTERS HAVE A CHOICE — TRUMP PROSPERITY, OR THE KAMALA CRASH & GREAT DEPRESSION OF 2024, NOT TO MENTION THE PROBABILITY OF WORLD WAR lll IF THESE VERY STUPID PEOPLE REMAIN IN OFFICE. REMEMBER, TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING!!!
One expert shares that the market crashes around the world are due to Yen/Carry Trades that are blowing up the markets.
He believes the yen/carry trade is what’s blowing up the markets. He estimates the trade is $4 trillion in size and his sources tell him it could be larger and it’s all unwinding.
Here’s his discussion:
— QE Infinity (@StealthQE4) August 2, 2024
Here is another expert’s opinion – the FED is “buttoning down for a hurricane”.
“Recession Triggered”
The Everything Bubble pops as jobs collapse and the dreaded Sahm Rule triggers.
Japan’s implosion is icing on the cake.
Morgan and Citi are now predicting a full point of rate cuts in the next 2 meetings — that qualifies as panic in Central Banking.… pic.twitter.com/pPHTDXMDMz
— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) August 5, 2024
And an exclamation point from St. Onge:
2nd worst day on the volatility index since 1990.
Strap in. pic.twitter.com/r9vvF0iEY4
— Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) August 5, 2024
