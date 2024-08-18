Figures… Kamala’s ‘Campaign of Joy’ Was Also a Nazi Campaign

Kamala Harris and the obedient media are attempting to push a platform of “joy.”

Video via Breitbart.

The Democrat propaganda machine, led by Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, has moved on from the word “weird” to their new favorite, “JOY.” This legitimately feels like something out of George Orwell’s 1984. They want you to ignore the chaos happening around you. @BreitbartNews pic.twitter.com/l31u9yI5aZ — DEL (@delinthecity_) August 9, 2024

Guess who else had a propaganda campaign of joy? Adolf Hitler.

Ryan Fournier reported via Midnight Rider.



It’s true.

This photo was taken during the Strandbad Wannsee event outside Berlin in April 1937.

Persepctives.org reported on the Nazis’ famous “strength through joy” programs in the 1930s: