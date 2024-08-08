“We Believe in the Collective!” – Kamala Harris Goes Full Commie at United Auto Workers Union Hall in Detroit (VIDEO)

by

Kamala Harris and her running mate stolen valor Tim Walz visited a United Autoworkers Union Hall in Detroit, Michigan on Thursday.

The UAW endorsed Harris after she forced Biden off the ballot last month.

The union may have endorsed Harris but the members love Trump.

UAW President Shawn Fain admitted most of the union members will support President Trump.

A few dozen people showed up to the event.

This is what it looks like when Kamala Harris and Tim Walz do an event without bribing people with a concert.

UAW President Shawn Fain and other union board members attended the event in Wayne County on Thursday.

WATCH:

Stolen Valor liar Tim Walz attacked President Trump in his speech to union workers.

“He weakened our country … He mocks our laws. He sows chaos and division. That says nothing about how he dealt with his presidency!” Walz said.

WATCH:

Kamala Harris went full Commie and shouted, “We believe in the collective!”

WATCH:

Kamala Harris and Tim Walz spent the week traveling to key swing states in the Midwest.

The two crashed a Bon Iver concert in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on Wednesday

Harris and Walz will hold a rally in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday.

