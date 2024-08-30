Guest post by Joe Hoft at JoeHoft.com – republished with permission

FBI Withholds Physical Evidence in Update on Trump Attempted Assassination Investigation

Forty-five days after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released a litany of investigative information. While any nibble goes a long way, the information provided has shortcomings insomuch as the FBI still is not being specific about the all-important physical evidence.

Special Agent in charge of the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office, Kevin Rojek, provided remarks during a media call that simply raise more questions. For example, Rojek explains that the “FBI is now in possession of the subject’s autopsy and toxicology reports from the coroner’s office.” Great. When did the FBI obtain the autopsy and toxicology reports from the coroner? Is Rojek referring to the Butler County Coroner or the Allegheny County Medical Examiner? People often confuse these two entities. Specificity would be helpful. It matters.

Rojek also says that the “autopsy report indicated the subject was pronounced deceased at 6:25p.m. on July 13, 2024, as a result of a single gunshot wound to the head.” This reads just like the Butler County Coroner’s death certificate, not the ME’s autopsy. If this is from the coroner and not the ME, then there are serious problems. The coroner’s report reads “an inquisition taken at 615 Whitestown Road on the 13th day of July…” Nope. The coroner went to the crime scene at midnight on the 13th and was rebuffed and told to return later. The coroner returned at 6 a.m. on the 14th to complete the death investigation. Assuming the FBI told the coroner to return later, then the death investigation report is inaccurate and should be corrected, and Agent Rojek should have explained why the coroner was sent away at midnight.

Next. Agent Rojek explains that “all reviewable evidence collected from the AGR roof and from the Subject’s body are consistent with the round fired by the Secret Service Sniper.” It is interesting that the FBI would use the word “consistent.” What the public needs to know is whether a projectile was recovered from the subject’s body and was there a rifling match between the projectile and the barrel of a sniper’s weapon? Providing the ballistics report would be helpful. Further, having a look see at the autopsy would also provide important information about which direction the projectile removed from the subject traveled. Specificity.

Rojek explained that the FBI rendered “the scene safe and following our established evidence gathering procedures, the FBI contacted the Butler County Coroner’s office.” “Evidence gathering?” What evidence was gathered prior to the coroner determining time and cause of death? What evidence was touched, moved or removed by the FBI prior to the coroner arriving at the scene twelve hours after the shooting? Again, knowing why the FBI turned away the coroner at midnight would be helpful. Agent Rojek further explains that “the coroner removed the body from the scene and conducted a death investigation.” The coroner removed the body prior to his investigation? That seems odd. Wouldn’t the body be important in writing crime scene notes? What about photographs of the deceased on the roof?

Agent Rojek also reports that the “toxicology revealed negative results for alcohol and drugs of abuse.” Really? What about other drugs, like prescribed psychiatric drugs? Did the ME conduct toxicology tests to determine whether the subject had been on one or more prescribed drugs? Too often these tests are not conducted by ME’s. For example, recall that in the case of Nashville mass shooter, Audrey Hale, the ME reported that “Hale’s blood did not reveal any positive findings of toxicological significance.” Later it was reported that Hale had been taking multiple prescribed psychiatric drugs at the time of the shooting. A full toxicology report matters.

Agent Rojek explains that the FBI “followed all appropriate evidence-gathering procedures and completed the final release of the scene seven days after the attack…which included cleaning the biological material from the AGR roof…” This is a point of contention among law enforcement experts that argue this is not standard procedure for the investigating body to clean a crime scene.

Nevertheless, while it is helpful to have the FBI finally release some information about its investigation, much of the information released just adds to a list of questions. More than that, though, one must wonder why the complete autopsy has not been released for public review, why the ballistics report has not been released for public review and why there has been no mention of fingerprint and DNA tests completed by the FBI on the alleged shooter?

It is of interest, too, that there is no mention of the “white van.” Yes, that white van that police found by use of the police K9 unit. According to The Daily Mail reports about the white van, “officers searched the battered white vehicle from which they removed explosives after they were led across fields to its location by their K9 unit.”

Fox News reported that law enforcement combed through a white van believed to have been used by Thomas Matthew Crooks after he nearly assassinated former President Trump.” Fox further reported that “officers found explosives, including an improvised explosive device, inside the van… emphasized that more than one was found.” The tag on the white van was reportedly from Arizona.

So. Why is there no mention of this white van by the FBI? More than one explosive device was found inside the van and there is a video of police combing through the van. Why is this van not mentioned by the FBI, even if it is just to say the van had nothing to do with Crooks. Of course, that would be a problem. Dogs sniffed out the van based on Crooks scent. Another automobile with explosives? It sure sounds like more than one subject or at least more than one automobile.

So, no autopsy, no complete toxicology, no fingerprint or DNA data, and no ballistics report. Oh, and an extra automobile with explosives. Nobody wants to be Johnny Rain Cloud, but the FBI’s “updated” information only raises more questions that need to be addressed…questions that the FBI should have already answered. What’s the problem?

