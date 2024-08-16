FANTASY POLLS: Media Pushing Insane Idea That Unpopular Kamala Harris Can Win Texas, Florida

Some of the new polling related to Kamala Harris is clearly based on fantasy, which explains why some days it feels like we’re all living in an episode of the Twilight Zone.

It was one thing when we were told that Biden dropping out of the race and Kamala stepping in had reenergized Democrats, which gave Harris a slight bump in the polls.

Then some of the polling turned into downright wish-casting being pushed heavily by the media. Does anyone really believe Harris is going to win Texas?

Townhall reports:

If Democrats have a political unicorn regarding the Electoral College, it’s Texas. How often have we heard that Texas is turning blue, and Republicans win every time on Election Day? Wendy Davis, who led the abortion filibuster that elevated her profile in 2013, was supposed to win the 2014 gubernatorial race, remember? Democrats thought there were shy Democrats that dotted the suburbs of the state, hiding like the Viet Cong until that cycle. That was brutally wrong, as Davis barely broke 40 percent of the vote. With Kamala Harris, we’re back to these same games. Take this Newsweek piece with the headline, “Can Kamala Harris Turn Texas Blue?” It’s a piece that led Tom Bevan, co-founder of RealClearPolitics, to tweet “holy s**t” after reading the piece and zeroing in on the buried passages that wreck this piece of science fiction…

Holy shit. Newsweek took this quote (“I do not think that Texas will be in play. At all”) and turned it into this:https://t.co/WIugbVHE93 pic.twitter.com/JAsghYyGXU — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) August 14, 2024

Florida has become a solidly red state. Republicans have a massive advantage there. Does anyone believe Florida is in play for Harris?

NEW >> FAU poll released today shows Kamala Harris is only *2 points* away from taking the lead over Donald Trump in Florida, and confirms what we’ve known all along: Donald Trump is in trouble. pic.twitter.com/sF5oBtJMym — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) August 14, 2024

Here’s another example of fantasy polling.

More voters trust Harris than Trump on economy: Survey https://t.co/TM06pUeFRp — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2024

A lot of polls are oversampling Democrats.

This poll has VP Harris +4, but wait… Unweighted Democrat +21

Weighted Democrat +5 I’ve seen similar margins in the last three polls that I’ve checked. How is this serious? https://t.co/9QKt3AWTaN pic.twitter.com/c7Qwk1tmtu — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) August 14, 2024

This is basically a psychological play by the media to make it look like Harris is an inevitability and that the race is basically already over. Don’t fall for it. They are trying to demoralize you.