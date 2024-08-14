Famous Black Republican Elbert Guillory Who Is Running for Congress Calls Out Kamala Harris: Pass No-Tax-for-Tips Now If You Really Mean It

Black Conservative Leader Elbert Guillory calls on Kamala Harris to pass No-Tax-for-Tips legislation now if you really mean it.

Black Conservative leader Elbert Guillory made headlines back in 2013 when he announced that he was switching parties from Democrat to Republican.

Guillory discussed the history of the Republican Party, founded as an Abolitionist Movement in 1854 to free the slaves. Guillory talked about how the welfare state is only a mechanism for politicians to control the black community.

His announcement went viral.

Today Elbert Guillory is running for Congress in Louisianas 6th district and he has a message for Kamala Harris – If you really want to pass Trump’s “No-Tax-for-Tips” rule then do it now!

What’s holding you back, Kamala?

Baton Rouge, LA—Elbert Guillory, Republican candidate for Louisiana’s newly formed 6th District and officially endorsed by the Louisiana GOP, today urged Vice President Kamala Harris to take immediate action on the No-Tax-for-Tips policy she proposed in Las Vegas. This proposal follows former President Donald Trump’s introduction of the idea in June, also in Las Vegas. “I believe a good idea is a good idea, no matter the source,” Guillory stated. “This policy provides vital relief to millions of workers, especially in Louisiana’s hospitality industry. As someone with experience in both major parties, I understand how critical it is to move forward with a clean bill on this issue, without unnecessary complications.”

Guillory emphasized that there’s no reason for Harris to wait until after the election. “She’s the Vice President right now, and there’s currently legislation that’s been introduced to make this happen. Senator Ted Cruz has introduced the ‘No Tax on Tips Act’ (SB 2540) in the Senate, with strong support from his colleagues. A similar bill has been introduced in the House by Rep. Byron Donalds. These bills have bipartisan support and would provide immediate tax relief to millions of American workers. It’s time to put words into action and pass this legislation without delay.” Guillory set a deadline for action, calling on Harris to implement this policy by the Democratic Convention next week in Chicago, noting that Donald Trump mentioned this proposal at his convention in Madison a few weeks ago. “There’s no reason to delay—this can pass quickly and effectively if she’s sincere.”

Guillory also called for a clean bill to ensure the swift passage of this legislation, without tying it to other issues. “While minimum wage is important, it shouldn’t delay the immediate benefits this policy can bring. Let’s get this done for the working men and women who need it.”

**About Elbert Guillory** Elbert Guillory is a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, representing Louisiana’s 6th District. With a long history of public service, Guillory has served as both a Democrat and a Republican in the Louisiana State Legislature, where he fought for policies that benefit all Louisianans. He is dedicated to practical solutions that help working families and strengthen the community.