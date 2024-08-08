Explosive 2009 Video Resurfaces: Two Veterans Confront Tim Walz’s Staff Over False Afghanistan Service Claims — Told Them that Stolen Valor Act Violations Could Lead to Jail Time

The controversy surrounding Tim Walz’s military service has resurfaced following his selection as Kamala Harris’ running mate, with accusations of “stolen valor.”

Stolen valor refers to the act of falsely claiming military service, honors, or awards that one has not earned, often to gain respect or tangible benefits. The Stolen Valor Act of 2013 specifically makes it a federal crime to claim receipt of certain military awards fraudulently, with penalties including fines and imprisonment.

Tim Walz has consistently portrayed himself as “a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom,” the U.S. military operation in Afghanistan initiated after the September 11 attacks.

However, it has come to light that Walz never deployed to Afghanistan, nor did he engage in any combat operations during his military career. His service was primarily in Italy, where he supported NATO forces but did not see action in the Middle East, Free Beacon reported.

The Gateway Pundit previously reported on a 2007 video of Tim Walz falsely claiming he deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

“I spent 24 years in the National Guard, some of that full-time. I was an artilleryman. I deployed in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. My battalion provided base security throughout the European theater from Turkey to England in the early stages of the war in Afghanistan. And that same battalion is now in Iraq at this time,” Walz said in 2007 on CSPAN.

Read more:

In 2009, Iraq War veteran David Thul confronted Walz’s aides at his Mankato office regarding these claims. Thul, armed with knowledge and evidence, filmed the encounter where he pointed out that Walz’s assertions could be interpreted as violations of the Stolen Valor Act.

During this confrontation, Thul informed Walz's aides that such misrepresentations could lead to jail time.

Thul presented evidence indicating that while Walz served in a supportive role, he did not serve in Afghanistan or engage in any combat actions. One aide admitted she was "not aware" of Walz serving in Afghanistan.

Thul went on to present the 2004 photo of Walz, holding a sign that says "Enduring Freedom Veterans for Care," as well as Walz's website, to another aide, who acknowledged that constituents could get the false impression that Walz served in Afghanistan.

“Operation Enduring Freedom is limited to Afghanistan and the airspace directly above,” Thul explained during the encounter. “Congressman Walz is clearly claiming … to be an Enduring Freedom veteran. Nobody disputes the fact that he is not an Afghanistan or Enduring Freedom veteran. So this represents a fairly serious issue.”

"Operation Enduring Freedom is limited to Afghanistan and the airspace directly above," Thul told the aide.

"This right here, under current US law, could get the congressman probably thrown in jail in violation of 2006's Stolen Valor Act, which says it is a federal crime to portray yourself in writing or verbally as having received an award or decoration by Congress that you didn't receive. Congressman Walz is clearly claiming in this picture with this sign to be an Enduring Freedom veteran. Nobody disputes the fact that he is not an Afghanistan or an Enduring Freedom veteran. So this represents a fairly serious issue," he said.

WATCH:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

David Thul also shared a blog post in 2009 detailing his concerns about Walz’s military record. Thul echoed Rush Limbaugh's 'phony soldier' comment from 2007, referring to the media's tendency to quote 'soldiers' against the war in Iraq whose service and military records turned out to be false.

Read his blog post below: