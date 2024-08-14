Report: Border Agents Told To Turn In Family and Co-workers Over Election Beliefs

Guest post by Jeff Rainforth

I’ve been filming on borders around the world since early 2019, and I always encounter government agents who want to tell me what’s really going on behind the scenes. My latest tour on the border in Jacumba, California, has been no different.

An agent who spoke to me under the condition he remains anonymous told me that immediately after Joe Biden took office in 2021, official email communications from his administration instructed all Border Patrol agents to turn in family members, friends, and co-workers if they believed that the election was stolen or tampered with.

The communications also directed agents to turn in people they knew if they were against the COVID-19 vaccines and lockdowns.

The emails directing agents to hand over names may have gone out to all federal agencies, although the agent did not indicate this.

The agent also told me that it was a profound 180-degree change from when Donald Trump was president.

Of course, Biden was sworn in as president 14 days after January 6, 2021. His administration obviously wanted to monitor Trump supporters. I was the videographer for the March for Trump cross-country bus tour, which culminated at the Capitol in DC on January 6, and I filmed the protest there.

All I saw were hundreds of thousands of people being peaceful. A tiny percentage became violent before the main group got there and I didn’t see them.

In June of 2021, NBC News reported on an FBI agent’s statement about January 6:

“A review of open source and social media posts leading up to and during the event indicates that individuals participating on the ‘Stop the Steal,’ rally were angered about the results of the 2020 presidential election and felt that Joseph Biden had unlawfully been declared ‘President-Elect,'” said the report by FBI Special Agent Patricia Norden.

“Users in multiple online groups and platforms discussed traveling to the Capitol armed or making plans to start a ‘revolution’ on that day.”

The Biden administration surely wanted names from Border Patrol agents in order to monitor communications or social media accounts.

But the administration went even further than just people who believed the election was stolen. Biden’s people instructed agents to turn in those who didn’t believe in the vaccines and the lockdowns.

All of this is seriously concerning.

The Biden administration, with its socialist leanings, was intent on monitoring private citizens because of their beliefs. This is something straight out of the Communist Chinese Party’s playbook. I was filming in China for Steve Bannon right before COVID-19 broke out, and I can say, that place is a 100% surveillance state from what I saw and experienced.

In June of 2021, Biden went after whites and Christians, declaring them a domestic terror threat:

Domestic terrorism poses a serious and evolving threat. A provision of Federal law defines “domestic terrorism” as “activities that involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; appear to be intended to intimidate or coerce a civilian population, to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion, or to affect the conduct of a government by mass destruction, assassination, or kidnapping; and occur primarily within the territorial jurisdiction of the United States.” Over time, domestic terrorism threats in the United States have ebbed and flowed, reflected different motivating ideologies, and demanded varying governmental responses.

Today’s domestic terrorism threat, as assessed comprehensively by America’s intelligence and law enforcement professionals in early 2021, involves a complex mix of elements. According to this assessment, one key aspect of today’s domestic terrorism threat emerges from racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists and networks whose racial, ethnic, or religious hatred leads them toward violence, as well as those whom they encourage to take violent action. These actors have different motivations, but many focus their violence towards the same segment or segments of the American community, whether persons of color, immigrants, Jews, Muslims, other religious minorities, women and girls, LGBTQI+ individuals, or others. Their insistence on violence can, at times, be explicit. It also can, at times, be less explicit, lurking in ideologies rooted in a perception of the superiority of the white race that call for violence in furtherance of perverse and abhorrent notions of racial “purity” or “cleansing.”

Today, Biden’s FBI is indeed watching Trump supporters in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

In October of last year, Newsweek reported:

The federal government believes that the threat of violence and major civil disturbances around the 2024 U.S. presidential election is so great that it has quietly created a new category of extremists that it seeks to track and counter: Donald Trump’s army of MAGA followers.

The challenge for the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the primary federal agency charged with law enforcement, is to pursue and prevent what it calls domestic terrorism without direct reference to political parties or affiliations—even though the vast majority of its current “anti-government” investigations are of Trump supporters, according to classified data obtained by Newsweek.

“The FBI is in an almost impossible position,” says a current FBI official, who requested anonymity to discuss highly sensitive internal matters. The official said that the FBI is intent on stopping domestic terrorism and any repeat of the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. But the Bureau must also preserve the Constitutional right of all Americans to campaign, speak freely and protest the government. By focusing on former president Trump and his MAGA (Make America Great Again) supporters, the official said, the Bureau runs the risk of provoking the very anti-government activists that the terrorism agencies hope to counter.

“Especially at a time when the White House is facing Congressional Republican opposition claiming that the Biden administration has ‘weaponized’ the Bureau against the right wing, it has to tread very carefully,” says the official.

The Newsweek article went on:

From the president down, the Biden administration has presented Trump and MAGA as an existential threat to American democracy and talked up the risk of domestic terrorism and violence associated with the 2024 election campaign.

“Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans are a threat to the very soul of this country,” President Biden tweeted last September, the first time that he explicitly singled out the former president. “MAGA Republicans aim to question not only the legitimacy of past elections but elections being held now and into the future,” Biden said.

Clearly, Biden and his socialist administration see President Trump and the Americans who support him as the enemy, and from the beginning, they have set out to monitor them, even asking federal agents of the Border Patrol to turn in family, co-workers, and friends who are in this category.

You may already be on a list.

What this administration isn’t doing is curbing illegal alien crime. After letting in millions, violence by those here illegally is mounting, as we’ve seen with the killing of Laken Riley and other American citizens.

Just a few weeks ago, a friend was brutally assaulted by 6 illegal aliens with tree branches and rocks. He was seriously bloodied.

Biden and his handlers see Trump-supporting Americans as a threat but have allowed millions to enter the country illegally, many of whom are the real threat.

Illegal aliens from the Islamic-majority African nation of Senegal after they came in through a cut in the border wall near Lukeville, Arizona, during my 7 weeks camped there filming. Your new neighbors, courtesy of Kamala Harris, Border Czar. #Trump2024IsTheOnlyChoice #MAGA pic.twitter.com/O1rmvhDmqS — Just Jeff From Cali (@liberty_clarion) August 1, 2024

I got to the border in Jacumba, California, about two months ago. I’ve been camping right where the Border Patrol picks up large groups in the early morning hours. It has slowed down since Biden decided to “do something” because he was down in the polls, but illegals are still coming in.

