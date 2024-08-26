Emmanual Macron Sets X on Fire with His Blatant Lie on France’s Commitment to “Freedom of Expression” After Telegram Founder Is Locked Up for Not Censoring Speech – List of Charges Against Pavel Durov Released – Bad News for Mark Zuckerberg!

Another dirty liar. Do these people have any shame?

French President Emmanuel Macron is now lying about his country’s commitment to “freedom of expression” after government officials locked up the founder of Telegram when he departed a plane at Le Bourget on Saturday night.

On Saturday, the CEO of the popular messaging app Telegram was arrested at Le Bourget airport in France for refusing to comply with the country’s censorship laws.

Pavel Durov, 39, was arrested on the tarmac as he got off his private jet from Azerbaijan.

Durov is currently a hostage of the French government for not censoring unapproved speech on his social media app. His incarceration may last until August 28th.

Pavel Durov fled Russia when they demanded he turn over information on opposition party leaders. Now it is the French, and globalist left, who have thrown him in prison.

On Monday French President Emanuel Macron tweeted out about Durov’s arrest and detention in prison. Macron insists it’s “not politically motivated” and that France really, truly is committed to freedom of expression – if it is approved by the tyrannical government.

Macron’s tweet was immediately criticized by X users who called out his BS.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski blasted the French President. Rumble was forced to shut down operations in France because the country has NO commitment to freedom of expression.

Chris Pavlovski: When you say you are committed to freedom of expression, you are lying. We have a letter from France that proves this, without a doubt. We had to shutdown Rumble in France because you have NO committment to freedom of expression.

Here is Pavolvski’s response:

Zero Hedge posted the list of charges Pavel Durov is currently facing in France.

They accused him of possessing pornographic images of children on his app.

This is HORRIBLE NEWS for Mark Zuckerberg!

Facebook and Instagram reportedly allow predators to trade child porn online.

When will Zuckerbucks be locked up?

Here is the list of charges against Durov.