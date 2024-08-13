Elon Musk to Trump: “You Can Actually Have a Conversation with You, It’s Nice… You Can’t Have a Conversation with Biden… It’s Not Possible.”

Former President Donald Trump held an interview with tech mogul and billionaire Elon Musk for a “major interview” on Monday.

The interview was a groundbreaking conversation between two of the most influential figures of our time.

Trump Crashed X

The interview was planned to start at 8 PM ET, but a massive DDOS attack delayed it to around 8:45 PM ET.

It is still not clear where the DDOS attack came from.

When the conversation started, President Trump and Elon Musk discussed numerous subjects.

At one point, Elon told Trump how nice it was to talk. He added that you can’t have a conversation with Biden… “It’s not possible.”

Here is the transcript.

President Trump: If you vote for her, it’s worse than Biden, and Biden was bad. But if you vote for her, you ought to have your head examined. You see, tonight, as we’re doing this, I’m seeing reports coming that they expect an attack tonight or tomorrow from hundreds and maybe thousands of rockets. Their Iron Dome, as they call it, as we all call it, but their shield that they built, that can be swamped. We’ll use the term. That’s the appropriate, swamped.

But they swamp it by shooting enough missiles. You know this better than anybody. By shooting enough missiles, they can’t defend themselves. They just obliterate the whole place. That’s what some people think they’re looking to do. We have no leadership. There’s no respect for the United States of America with these people. I’m telling you, you’ll be worse than him because he’s a believer in being radical left, and he wasn’t.

Elon Musk: I think you’re right. I mean, it’s important for It’s for the public that may be listening to this to look at Kamala’s track record before the last month and say, Is that a track record you agree with? I think if you’re an independent moderate, you definitely would not agree with it because her behaviour has been far left. We’re seeing just an overnight propaganda attempt to rewrite history and make it sound like Kamala is moderate when she, in fact, is not moderate.

Donald Trump: Well, her running mate approved and signed into legislation, tampons in boys’ bathrooms. Now, that’s all I have to hear.

Elon Musk: Yeah, that’s weird. Tampons in boys’ bathrooms.

President Trump: She picked this guy because he was the closest to her. A lot of people thought she’d picked the opposite, but she picked an anti-Israel radical left person. But she is far worse, they say, than Bernie Sanders. If we have her as a president, If we have a Democrat at this moment as a President, I don’t think our country can survive.

Elon Musk: Now, you may have seen this, but I got a letter from the EU Commission saying to not have this information during this discussion that we’re having. There’s a lot of attempts to do censorship and to force censorship, even on Americans, from other countries. What do you think about that?..

…Yeah, Well, I think it’s obvious that you’re a believer in an advocate of free speech because during your first time as president, you were attacked relentlessly every day, often very unfairly with false attacks. You didn’t try to shut down the media. You didn’t try to inhibit their freedom of speech. I think that says a lot.

President Trump: Well, the good thing is that you and I have, and some people, very few, we can get the word out. Although sometimes it’s hard because they don’t print it. We’re having a great conversation right now. Kamala wouldn’t have this conversation. She can’t because she’s not smart. She’s not a smart person, by the way. She can’t have this conversation.

Biden, we don’t even have to talk about it. He couldn’t have this conversation. He would have given up on the first half of a question. He would have walked out. He would have said, Where am I? Where am I going? Anyway, no, he wouldn’t have this. That’s true. Not a lot of people would have this conversation, but we cover a lot of territory. But the beauty is that we can have a conversation, and I’m able to get it out without… Because I get to meet it.

Elon Musk: This is a really big point. You can actually have a conversation with you. Yeah, it’s nice, isn’t it? You can’t have a conversation with Biden Come on, it’s not possible. This is like talking to an MPC, so it’s just impossible.

President Trump: But think of it, we need a man or a person who’s unbelievably sharp in order to stop all the nuclear danger and all the dangers that I’m talking about. I got along with all these. I got along with Kim Jong Un. We had dinner, we had everything. He really liked me, and I got along with him really well.