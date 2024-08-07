Elon Musk Goes There… Makes Stunning Admission on X: “Kamala Harris is Quite Literally a Communist”

On Friday, X user “AstheWorldBurns” posted a string of videos and previous statements that reveal the dark beliefs of Democrat presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

In one tweet, “AstheWorldBurns” revealed Kamala’s communist intentions.

26. Kamala Harris is a communist and her word choices give it away. “Equitable distribution” “equity” – It’s a repackaged version of Karl Marx’ popularized slogan “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” meaning a redistribution of wealth.

Here is the video compilation of Kamala proving to the masses that she is a communist.



And here is the tweet.

26. Kamala Harris is a communist and her word choices give it away. “Equitable distribution” “equity” It’s a repackaged version of Karl Marx’ popularized slogan “From each according to his ability, to each according to his needs” meaning a redistribution of wealth. pic.twitter.com/WlETamsJUy — (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) August 2, 2024

On Wednesday morning, X owner Elon Musk weighed in and publicly agreed that Kamala Harris is “Quite literally a communist.”

The tweet already has 150,000 likes and over 12 million views.

The global elites won’t like this!



This was always the Democrat Party dream since Barack Obama came into the picture.

Elon is making free speech great again!