Dr. Ben Carson Slams Democrats Over Inflation, Says They ‘Own the Housing Crisis’ (AUDIO)

Dr. Ben Carson recently appeared on the Breitbart News podcast and took aim at the Democrats over inflation, the housing crisis, the border and more.

Carson has always been a great advocate for Trump and other Republicans. It’ll be interesting to see what role if any that he plays in a future Trump administration.

He is certainly right in his comments here. There is a housing shortage because Democrats have allowed millions of people to illegally enter the country in just a few short years.

From Breitbart News:

Democrats own the housing crisis, as they have infused “millions” into U.S. society via illegal immigration, Dr. Ben Carson, former secretary of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development under former President Donald Trump, suggested during an appearance on Breitbart News Daily. Host Matthew Boyle asked Carson about “one of the biggest issues” Americans are facing, which is the cost of housing under the Biden-Harris administration. “[Kamala] Harris is the driving force of a lot of these policies,” Boyle said, noting that many people cannot afford to buy a home or raise a family in the country. “Well, recognize that there’s a couple of factors. First of all, he’s infused millions of people into society, and they need places to stay, also, so the competition for these places goes up, which, of course, drives the price up,” Carson said, likely referencing the Biden-Harris administration’s open border policies, which have brought millions of illegal aliens into the U.S.

Listen below:

Young people who complain about not being able to buy a house but then turn around and plan to vote for Kamala Harris are empowering the people who are making their problems worse. The country needs a president who understands the housing market and knows how to build things. Harris has never built anything.