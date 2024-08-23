Donald Trump Responds to Kamala Harris’ DNC Address – ‘Why Doesn’t She Do the Things She’s Complaining About?’

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday night Donald Trump responded to Kamala Harris’ DNC speech and called her out for being a hypocrite and a total disaster for our country.

When asked what his immediate take was, the former president grilled Harris for not doing anything to address the issues that she whined and gaslit about for nearly an hour onstage.

As he correctly points out, she has been in the White House for nearly FOUR YEARS NOW.

”Well the biggest reaction is why didn’t she do the things she’s complaining about?” Trump put it bluntly. “All of the things that she’s talked about… but she didn’t do any of it. She could’ve done it three and a half years ago. She could do it tonight by leaving the auditorium and going to Washington DC and closing the border.”

Harris also made an absurd attempt to blame her failures as ‘Border Czar’ on Donald Trump, accusing him of stopping a security bill from being passed.

Because that’s the reason why ten-plus million illegals have flooded the country and have stolen AMERICAN jobs and resources… Riiight.

“Trump ordered his allies in Congress to kill the deal. I refuse to play politics with our security. And here is my pledge to you: As president, I will bring back the bipartisan border security bill that he killed, and I will sign it into law,” Harris claimed.

However, Trump was not going to let her lies slide. The DEI VP has overseen the open invasion for nearly four years now.

”She doesn’t need a bill, I didn’t have a bill, I closed the border and created the safest border we’ve ever had in the history of our country.” Trump clapped back.

Fox News host, Martha McCallum, then proceeded to ask Trump about Harris’ absurd claims that he will cost Americans $3,900/yr in increased taxes.

“I lower taxes, she’s raising taxes. She’s going to give a tax increase of 4-5x what people and companies are paying right now. The country will go into a depression if they do it, ” He exclaimed.

Trump continued by hammering Kamala on her crippling tax plan and the fact that she is an open-border Marxist who is a disaster for the country.

“She is a Marxist with open borders. She’s not going to have any fracking in Pennsylvania. She’s going to close down the oil and gas industry. And our country’s going to go bust.”

Watch the full interview here: