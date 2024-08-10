Donald Trump Plays a Compilation of Kamala’s Radical Policies at his Rally in Bozeman, Montana

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

At a rally in Bozeman, Montana on Friday, former President Donald Trump called out Kamala Harris through a scathing campaign video that spotlighted her radical and far-left policies.

The video opens with a clip of Harris herself proudly embracing her radical ideology. “Yeah, I am radical. We need to get radical about what we are doing and take it seriously,” Harris declares.

This bold admission serves as a stark introduction to the video’s central theme: Harris’s alignment with far-left and controversial policies.

The video then transitions into a montage showcasing several of Harris’s policy endorsements over recent years. These policies are emblematic of a dangerous and extreme leftist agenda.

Key among these is Harris’s support for a ban on fracking—a method of oil and gas extraction that has been crucial for American energy independence and economic growth. This ban is a significant element of the Green New Deal, which Harris also supports, and is a sweeping proposal that seeks to overhaul the American economy and energy infrastructure in the name of combating climate change.

The video also highlights Harris’s endorsement of stringent gun control measures, including proposals for gun confiscation. These measures are a clear attack on the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, with Harris’s policies infringing on Americans’ fundamental freedoms.

Another focal point of the video is Harris’s support for socialist healthcare policies. This includes her endorsement of a government-run healthcare system that eliminates private healthcare. To make matters worse, she admits that she wants to put illegals on this costly government healthcare, as if they haven’t already been enough of a burden to American policy and pocketbooks.

Another clip follows of Harris highlighting her commitment to the “eat ze bugs” agenda by showing her discussing potential changes to dietary guidelines including meat consumption.

Overall, the campaign video clearly shows just how out-of-touch Kamala Harris is with fundamental American values. By highlighting her alignment with extreme leftist policies, the video clearly shows her as a proponent of changes that will fundamentally alter American life in ways that are detrimental.

Watch the Video: