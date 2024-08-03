Donald Trump Maintains Three Point Lead Over Kamala Harris in New National Poll

Donald Trump is holding on to a three point lead over Kamala Harris, according to a new Harvard-Harris poll.

Does this mean that Kamala’s so-called ‘honeymoon’ period is already over? She could still get a slight bump out of the Democrat National Convention later this month but maybe not. Voters are going to be reminded about her record every day before then.

This poll was conducted well after Democrats pulled their big anti-democratic switch too, which is significant.

Breitbart News reports:

Trump Takes 3-Point Lead over Kamala Harris in National Poll Former President Donald Trump has taken a three-point lead over Vice President Kamala Harris nationally, according to a recent Harvard-Harris poll. The poll, conducted between July 26 and 28, surveyed 2,196 voters registered voters nationally. When asked who voters would pick if the presidential election were held today, 48 percent said they would vote for Trump and 45 percent said they would vote for Harris. Seven percent of voters expressed that they were still undecided on who they would vote for. The poll results come after President Joe Biden revealed his withdrawal from the presidential election and his endorsement of Harris for the Democratic Party’s nominee. The poll also took place after Trump was shot during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13. The poll found that 48 percent of voters had a “very favorable” or “favorable” view of Trump, while 47 percent of voters found Harris “very favorable” or “favorable.”

The same poll found most voters believe Harris is for open borders, because she is.

BREAKING: 69% of voters believe Kamala Harris is for open borders, according to a newly released Harvard-Harris poll. pic.twitter.com/I9Cty9zSas — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) August 2, 2024

The poll also found that most Americans support Israel. More bad news for the far left.

A new Harvard-Harris poll reveals that 80% of Americans support Israel in its war against Hamas. The American people overwhelmingly stand against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/Tm10AGOD87 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) August 2, 2024

The more the public is reminded of Kamala’s actual record, the lower she will sink.