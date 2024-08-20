DNC Sh*tShow: Joe Biden Asked About Being Pushed Out of 2024 Race in a Coup and Being Replaced by Kamala – Incoherently Mumbles an Answer

Old Joe Biden will deliver a farewell speech at the DNC Convention on Monday night. This comes after he was removed from the opposition ticket in a secret coup and replaced by a giggling, Marxist ignoramus.

This comes on the same day that Republicans finally released their report on Joe Biden detailing his many impeachable offenses. Nothing will happen with the report. It was only released on Monday for appearances.

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill are then expected to leave Chicago and head on vacation in California for the week.

No one is quite sure who is running the country at this point.

Old Joe visited the convention center on Monday and walked on the stage. He looked zoned out and lost as usual.

At one point, he was asked about the secret Democrat Party coup to replace him on the ticket with a woman who did not win a single vote in the primary election.

CNN reporter: There are claims that you were pushed out, put from the top of the ticket, and this amounts to a coup from your party. What do you make of those claims? Joe Biden: (smiling) Stability is still the question. CNN reporter: What? Reporter: What’s your message to people who are waiting for you to pass the torch here or taking in this historic moment?… How are you feeling? Reporter 2: How are the hostage talks going?

Video via Midnight Rider: