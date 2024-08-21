At DNC, Bernie Sanders Says Rich Donors Shouldn’t be Allowed to Buy Primary Elections – Yet That’s What Democrats Just Did! (VIDEO)

Bernie Sanders spoke at the Democrat National Convention tonight and decried big money in politics, even going so far as to say that rich donors should not be allowed to buy primary elections.

That’s funny, considering that is exactly what just happened. After Biden’s disastrous debate performance, rich, Hollywood, Democrat donor George Clooney wrote an op-ed for the New York Times in July, calling on other big donors to withhold cash from the Democrat party unless and until they replaced Joe Biden with someone else.

In the days that followed, almost all of the big Democrat donors basically starved Joe Biden out of the race. These donors caused the party to cast aside the 14 million primary votes that had gone to Joe Biden over many months and installed Kamala Harris as the nominee.

And yet, Bernie Sanders can stand in front of the crowd at the DNC and say this with a straight face. Watch:

Bernie also inadvertently admitted that the economy is terrible under Biden and Harris.

Do you suppose Bernie Sanders will get another house for his support of Harris in this election? He has quite a collection going now.

