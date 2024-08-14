DISTURBING: Notorious Global Hacking Group Has Possibly Stolen EVERY Social Security Number in America and From Billions of People Worldwide

This news will not provide confidence for a secure and fair presidential election in November.

The Los Angeles Times has revealed alarming news on Tuesday that an astonishing amount of sensitive personal information was possibly stolen from up to 2.9 billion people around the world by a notorious global hacking group called USDoD in April. The company victimized by the group was National Public Data (NPD), a significant data broker.

Now, a member of the group has reportedly released almost all of it for free on an online marketplace for stolen personal data.

According to the Times, the information stolen includes possibly every Social Security number in America and other sensitive data. News of the hack was discovered in a lawsuit filed in the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

USDoD previously put the personal data up for sale for $3.5 million according to the complaint.

The LA Times reported:

According to a class-action lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., the hacking group USDoD claimed in April to have stolen personal records of 2.9 billion people from National Public Data, which offers personal information to employers, private investigators, staffing agencies and others doing background checks. The group offered in a forum for hackers to sell the data, which included records from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, for $3.5 million, a cybersecurity expert said in a post on X. Last week, a purported member of USDoD identified only as Felice told the hacking forum that they were offering “the full NPD database,” according to a screenshot taken by BleepingComputer. The information consists of about 2.7 billion records, each of which includes a person’s full name, address, date of birth, Social Security number and phone number, along with alternate names and birth dates, Felice claimed.

Teresa Murray, consumer watchdog director for the U.S. Public Information Research Group told the LA Times in an interview that if USDoD is telling the truth, this hack is much more severe than previous ones affecting Americans.

“If this in fact is pretty much the whole dossier on all of us, it certainly is much more concerning,” Murray said. “And if people weren’t taking precautions in the past, which they should have been doing, this should be a five-alarm wake-up call for them.”

NPD has yet to formally notify people about the alleged breach. Instead, NPD is telling people who contacted it via email that “we are aware of certain third-party claims about consumer data and are investigating these issues.”

