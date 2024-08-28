“The Bubble Pirate” found himself being treated like a true criminal after attempting to bring joy to children at a California public park.

But Sandy Snakenberg, a 63-year-old disabled homeless veteran and self-styled “bubbleologist,” was only blowing bubbles when he was cited on Aug. 24 in San Diego’s La Jolla Cove.

Rangers with San Diego Parks and Recreation cited Snakenberg with “liquid littering.”

That’s right: In California, a wonderland where the streets are paved with the fecal matter and used needles of the burgeoning homeless class, a bubble-blowing disabled veteran is the one being nailed for littering.

The city, of course, claims the “Bubble Pirate’s” crimes are worse than they appear.

“In this instance,” a city spokesperson told KGTV-TV, “park rangers attempted to educate the individual numerous times that the residual substances from the bubbles are in violation of the City’s municipal code as it relates to littering.

“The individual uses up to six gallons of liquid per day, with the residual chemicals ending up in the lawn areas, which can cause damage to the grass. After witnessing numerous violations and receiving complaints from other park users, Rangers issued the lowest level citation available.”

The city claims it received complaints from the public about Snakenberg and the residue from his bubble solution, resulting in a citation when rangers investigated.

Snakenberg says the city is wrong and that his homemade solution is an innocuous dilution of food-grade and non-toxic materials. The “pirate” also disputes the six-gallon waste figure in the government’s claim.

“I explained to them I am full compliance,” Snakenberg told KFMB-TV. “I am registered with San Diego Parks and Rec. I have insurance.”

Despite his status as an injured and homeless veteran, Snakenberg says he doesn’t use programs available to him, instead supporting himself solely on his 501c3, Bubble World.

The Bubble World truck doubles as Snakenberg’s home, and is how he travels and earns the tips that sustain him.

The “Bubble Pirate” remains defiant in the face of the law, however, vowing to continue public performances despite the continued citations rangers have promised to throw at him.

“The park Ranger enforcement division has finally approached me with an ordinance (littering prohibited fluids) in order to present me with a citation that I WILL be appearing for,” Snakenberg wrote on an Instagram post showing the citation.

“Not to worry. This Bubble Pirate will be continuing public performances at La Jolla cove when I am not otherwise engaged at other events. And (as the officer communicated) will likely get more citations.”

A video from 2018 shows the “Pirate” in action, sending children crazy with a broadside of bubbles.

If only Snakenberg had decided on a more appropriate activity for California, perhaps relieving himself on the sidewalk or throwing a used hypodermic needle onto a playground, he could have avoided legal troubles entirely.

Instead, this “pirate” is fighting to keep the government from bursting his bubble, and his livelihood.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.