Did You Know? Democrats Are Using Organization with 50,000 Physicians and Software Giant Epic to Sign Up Patients to Vote – Includes a Script for Undocumented Aliens – Led By Harvard Dr. Linked to Kamala Harris

Vot-ER is a group of 50,000 physicians who are signing up patients to vote in the 2024 election. The group is led by Dr. Dr. Alister Martin who served as a White House Fellow in the office of Kamala Harris.

Dr. Kat Lindley joined Tom Basile on Newsmax Saturday morning to discuss this latest attempt by the Biden regime to use doctors to register patients to vote.

Tom Basile: A code blue for election integrity. Why do doctors need to know your voter registration status? Why would they be tapped to help ensure you’re registered to vote? Healthcare software giant Epik recently announced that they would be making it possible for patients to register to vote and for doctors to help them through their popular MyChart app. All this in conjunction with the Biden-Harris and activist group, Vote-ER, which just so happens to be headed up by a former senior advisor to Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

For more on this, we’re going to bring in FLCC senior fellow and President of the Global Health Project, Dr. Kat Lindley. Doctor, thank you for being with us. I couldn’t believe this. When I heard this, and you’ve been one of the folks who blew the lid on this, the same application that your doctor interfaces with that provides you with your health care information can now also help you register to vote with the click of a button, which means your choice can also be tracked. This is the threshold question. Is this setting up a scenario where millions of illegals and non-citizens passing through safety net hospitals that serve lower-income and undocumented could be registered to vote?

Dr. Kat Lindley: Yes, because the Vot-ER group that you just mentioned was founded by Dr. Alister Martin and actually has a script for undocumented patients on how to register to vote.

Tom Basile: That’s incredible. You’ve been a vocal critic of this new practice. You’ve made the point that your doctor doesn’t need to know your political affiliation. They don’t need to know whether or not you are registered. Talk to me about why we should be alarmed by this. Another example of what seems to politicised medicine, politics, getting into your doctor’s office.

Dr. Kat Lindley: Well, actually, the reason is that, interestingly, a few days before I found out about this, there was a tweet from an anonymous physician on the West Coast. I believe it was the Oregon area. It’s a female physician who said that if she treats Conservatives, she often misdiagnoses them and gives them the wrong treatment. Just that lets you know that there’s no reason for any physicians to know the political status of our patients. We’re supposed to be completely impartial. We are supposed to just deal with the health issues that a patient has and do the best we can to make them recover.

Tom Basile: Doctor, the other issue that I guess you would inevitably encounter here is a patient who perhaps lacks the mental capacity to make basic decisions for themselves and is being manipulated into registering to vote. That’s a very real concern in the state of Pennsylvania, where at least one psychiatric hospital has been exposed for registering patients. Do you see activist physicians and other healthcare providers potentially taking advantage of those folks for political purposes as well? Because, again, you could just do this now with the click of a button on your own app, or the doctor through through their portal could actually do this for you.

Dr. Kat Lindley: That’s exactly right. According to that article, actually, they started registering the patients in that psychiatric hospital in Pennsylvania, the ones who were not necessarily there for the in-house treatments, the ones that were going to be discharged. But then they continue that practice and register patients who are in-house to register as well, and they help them obtain mailing ballots and other things. When you are in need, and they’re We also do this in oncology centerss, in substance abuse centres, in the ER. And as you can imagine, all of these centers, what they have in common is you’re at your most vulnerable state. Yeah, absolutely. And they are taking advantage of this state to say, Oh, it’s really important for you to register. It’s going to make you feel better.