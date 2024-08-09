DEVELOPING: Ukrainian Forces Seize Russian Region of Kursk and Have Reportedly Captured Hundreds of Prisoners – (VIDEO)

Guest Post by Miriam Judith

In a dramatic escalation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Ukrainian forces have made significant advances into Russian territory in the Kursk region, where intense battles have raged for the past four days.

According to an advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian troops have reportedly captured approximately 300 kilometers of territory. However, this claim remains unverified at this time.

From The Washington Post:

“In three days, the Zelensky adviser said, Ukrainian personnel advanced past towns of thousands of people, took hundreds of prisoners, and captured a gas-metering station that Russia uses for energy transactions with Hungary and Slovakia…

…Drone video published on Instagram by a regiment in Ukraine’s military purported to show Russian soldiers in Kursk surrendering. Personnel from Ukrainian units believed to be fighting in Kursk declined to comment, saying operational secrecy was to their advantage.”

Another video circulating on social media appeared to show the destruction of a convoy that reportedly contained hundreds of Russian soldiers.

‼️ BREAKING: Video of the destruction of a convoy with hundreds of Russian soldiers in the #Kursk region Our editorial staff confirms the authenticity of this video. We compared the place where the destroyed convoy with #Russian military personnel was found with the frames in… pic.twitter.com/S88zrxz9o0 — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 9, 2024

Looking to capitalize on the advance, Zelensky is now asking the Biden regime to green-light Ukrainian forces to use long-range ballistic missiles against targets deeper in Russian territory. This action, Zelensky’s advisor said, “will provide the leverage necessary for negotiations with Russia.”

As the situation develops, the key question is how President Vladimir Putin will respond. Will he intensify the conflict or seek a diplomatic resolution? The coming days will be crucial in determining Russia’s next move.