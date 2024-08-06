DEVELOPING: Several Black Suburbans Arrive at Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s Home Night Before Kamala Harris Unveils Running Mate (VIDEO)

Kamala Harris is set to reveal her choice for VP this week during a campaign blitz that will span 7 key battleground states.

Harris will unveil her running mate in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The search is down to two candidates: Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

According to Reuters, Harris will inform one of the two candidates if they were selected as her running mate on Monday night.

Several black suburbans rolled up to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s home Monday night.

I am live outside of the the Tim Walz residence. A bunch of black suburbans rolled in. Secret Service? No idea. Lots of people going in and out.#WalzWatch #Veepstakes pic.twitter.com/GfhmSZ3XKX — dan green (@DanGreenMN) August 5, 2024

A short time later the Suburbans left Walz’s residence.

The black SUV’s have rolled out. pic.twitter.com/HMyjMSk5lW — dan green (@DanGreenMN) August 5, 2024

Democrat Governor Tim Walz and Democrat Mayor Jacob Frey allowed rioters and looters to destroy businesses during the George Floyd riots in 2020.

The Star Tribune obtained Minneapolis’ survey of property damage which revealed 1,000 commercial properties were damaged, including 52 businesses that were totally destroyed by rioters — the total cost of the damage is estimated at $500 million.

The owner of a Minneapolis-based manufacturing plant decided to move his company after rioters burned his business down.

Kris Wyrobek, president and owner of 7-Sigma said he can’t trust public officials who allowed his plant to burn during the George Floyd riots.

“They don’t care about my business. They didn’t protect our people. We were all on our own,” Wyrobek told the Star Tribune. “The fire engine was just sitting there, but they wouldn’t do anything. That’s the frustrating thing to us.”

