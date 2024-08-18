Derek Chauvin Transferred to New Federal Prison After Stabbing by FBI Informant

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was transferred to a new federal prison last week after he was nearly killed in a stabbing last year.

Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 20 years and 5 months for violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

George Floyd died in spring 2020 after Chauvin knelt on his neck for 8 minutes during an arrest.

According to the medical examiner, George Floyd had a “fatal level” of fentanyl in his system at the time of his death.

Chauvin was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter

Derek Chauvin was stabbed more than 22 times last November by inmate John Turscak at the medium-security Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Tucson, Arizona.

John Turscak is an FBI informant known as “Stranger.”

Chauvin was transferred from Tucson to a federal facility in Oklahoma City.

Fox 9 reported: