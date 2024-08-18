As the Democratic National Convention is underway, local and federal officials are on high alert for a possible biochemical attack.

CBS reported that the Department of Defense funded de-contamination rooms to be set up in Rush University Hospital in preparation for a possible biochemical attack.

Rush University is located in Chicago, Illinois, just minutes from the venue where the DNC will be hosted.

As The Gateway Pundit previously reported, a huge fence has been set up around the DNC convention center.

CBS further reported that the DNC and local officialsurity measures t have set up sechat extend well beyond the United Center and McCormick Place, where most DNC events will take place.

The preparations for the Democratic National Convention are in high gear, and on Saturday security measures surprisingly spilled over into neighborhoods nowhere near the United Center or McCormick Place. At the Dirksen Federal Building in the Loop, security gates popped up overnight to prevent anyone from vandalizing the courthouse, while people living along the Magnificent Mile and Gold Coast discovered unexpected more security gates and road closures miles away from the DNC sites. “They put this up like 5:30 in the morning. So they kind of did it under the wraps,” Chris McClendon. “I live right over here at the Hancock Building. When I came outside, I had to go check the map to see what’s going on. I thought this was at the United Center.” Along the Magnificent Mile near Chicago Avenue, roads have been blocked off, police officers are on standby, and large security gates have partially cut off access to sidewalks. The measures popped up overnight, leaving McClendon a little perplexed.

