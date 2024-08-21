Democrats Plot to Destroy the Country on Display… Inside the DNC and Out! (VIDEO)

Outside the Democrat National Convention, Pro-Hamas Democrats burn the American Flag. Real America’s Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam tried to stop them. Sadly, the patriot correspondent was overwhelmed by violent goons.

Ben is our guest today. He has been under attack since he arrived in Chicago.

Inside the DNC Convention, Democrat leaders wage their attacks on President Trump and the America First ideas he represents.

The worst offender yet may be the Obamas.

Michelle’s speech was nothing short of offensive. We break it down.

Plus, what happens when a Republican tries to take an illegal migrant into the Convention? Hypocrisy is on display in Chicago.