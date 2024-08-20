Democrat-on-Democrat Violence at the DNC: Attendees Unfurl “Stop Arming Israel” Banner During Biden Speech — Man Smacks Woman in Hijab With ‘We Love Joe’ Sign

Tensions flared at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago as party divisions were laid bare in a public display of intra-party conflict.

The incident occurred just as Joe Biden took the stage, when a group of attendees unfurled a large banner reading “Stop Arming Israel” in protest of the regime’s continued support for the Israeli government.

Fake news WaPo reporter Dylan Wells reported that Democrat delegates tried to obstruct the protest banner using their “We Love Joe” signs before the DNC dimmed the lights above the protesters and had them removed from the convention.

Reporter from Zeteo News, Prem Thakker, also described the chaotic scene: “Audience members at the DNC in Chicago unfurl banner that says “Stop arming Israel.” After audience sees the banner, they begin chanting “We love Joe.” Man tries to rip banner away. Stadium lights over this spot then dimmed and banner was ripped away.”

WATCH:

A woman wearing a hijab was violently attacked by another Democrat after unfurling a protest banner.

A man standing behind the group began striking the woman in the head with a “We Love Joe” sign mounted on a stick.

The protest was short-lived, as convention security quickly escorted the man who initially held up the flag out of the venue, but not before the banner was forcefully ripped away by fellow attendees.

Activist Lauren Steiner, who was involved in the protest, later wrote on social media, “Here’s the sign we made. We penetrated their tightly controlled, hermetically sealed Hollywood coronation show, despite them delisting and intimidating ceasefire delegates.”

According to a report from Drop Site News, the “STOP ARMING ISRAEL” banner was smuggled onto the convention floor concealed under the dress of a delegate from Florida.

