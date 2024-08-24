A former Democratic official charged in the slaying of an investigative journalist has put forward an outlandish theory during his trial for murder.

The narrative was presented to the jury as 47-year-old Robert Telles, a former Clark County, Nevada, public administrator, took the witness stand Wednesday.

Telles is accused of murdering 60-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal investigative reporter Jeff German. German, who was found dead with stab wounds outside of his home in September 2022, had written reports critical of Telles and the official’s leadership.

“It’s a day I’ve been waiting for for nearly two years,” Telles told jurors Wednesday after being called to witness for the defense, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “This thing’s been kind of a nightmare, frankly.”

Telles maintained his innocence despite evidence appearing to implicate him in the slaying of German, and continues to deny any role in the killing.

“Right now I want to say unequivocally: I’m innocent,” Telles said. “I didn’t kill Mr. German. And I’ve got a lot to share with you all.”

After denying allegations against him, Telles told the jury that at the time of the murder he was actively investigating suspicious real estate sales in Clark County.

Telles claims property of dead county residents was being flipped in a money-making scheme that did not benefit surviving relatives. The former administrator says his main adversary in the probe was a local business, Compass Realty & Management.

The disgraced county official hinted the company was behind German’s death.

“Somebody framed me for this, and I believe it’s Compass Realty,” Telles said.

He claims the company’s murderous move was made because of his scrutinizing of property sales.

Compass Realty denies any connection with the murder, saying Telles is a “desperate man” trying to escape responsibility for the savage killing of a “beloved” journalist.

“It appears he will do and say anything to escape answering for this charge,” the company said in January, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Things may somehow get worse for Telles, as the company added: “For Mr. Telles to accuse Compass Realty & Management of anything is unconscionable and irresponsible, and Compass Realty & Management is evaluating its legal options.”

While any action from the realty company would add to Telles’ troubles, it is the least of his worries.

Prosecutors in the case are sitting on a mountain of evidence against Telles, who claims he was at the gym on the day of the murder. Some of what was found by investigators seems to tie the former administrator to an orange-clad suspect in a wide-brimmed straw hat seen in surveillance footage.

At Telles’ home, a search turned up pieces of a cut-up straw hat and shoes that matched what the recorded suspect was wearing. A bloodied pair of scissors was claimed by police as well.

Perhaps even more damning, Telles’ DNA was found under German’s fingernails. In addition, Telles had access to a maroon vehicle matching the one seen near the scene of the journalist’s murder.

Police also found hundreds of photos of German’s home and personal records relating to the journalist.

Telles continued his testimony Thursday, where, according to KTNV-TV, he continued to deny that he had committed murder.

He did, however, admit to an affair.

The trial is ongoing as of Friday morning.

