Dem California Senator on Kamala’s Constant Flip-Flops: ‘She’s a Human Being Who Learns New Things’ (VIDEO)

Laphonza Butler, the junior U.S. senator of California, appeared on CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ this weekend and was asked by host Dana Bash about Kamala Harris changing her views on a laundry list of major issues.

Butler tried to spin this by suggesting that Harris is changing her opinions because she is learning new things. This answer was beyond generous.

Harris is not changing her mind about minor issues because she is reading books and speaking to experts. She is doing a total 180 degree turn on major issues because she thinks they could sink her campaign.

Transcript via Real Clear Politics:

DANA BASH, CNN: In the 2020 primary, the vice president praised the defund the police movement, and now she says she doesn’t support defunding the police. She called for decriminalizing crossing the border illegally. Now she supports President Biden’s policies for clamping down at the border. She supported Medicare for all at one point, eliminating private insurance, and her campaign says she doesn’t support that now. She’s reversed herself on a fracking ban. What do you think that voters should think when she’s reversed herself on several issues just in the last four years? SEN. LAPHONZA BUTLER: I think that voters should think that she’s a human being who learns new things every single day and is — has the ability to take the time and effort to hear the concerns of all people… BASH: So no concern about flip-flopping? BUTLER: No, no concern about flip-flopping. This is a part — our country changes every single day. The conditions of our country changes every single day. The vice president has been consistent in her values, and there are lots of different ways to solve the challenges that are in front of us.

Sen. Laphonza Butler on Kamala Harris Changing Policy Positions: "She's A Human Being Who Learns New Things" "No concern about flip-flopping. Our country changes every single day. The conditions of our country change every single day."

The truth is that Kamala Harris has no real positions on any issues. She merely says what she thinks the audience she is speaking to at the moment wants to hear.