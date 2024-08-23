The DARK SIDE Behind the Election Industrial Complex Is Uncovered

This article originally appeared on JoeHoft.com and was republished with permission.

The dark side of the Election Industrial Complex has been uncovered.

In May we reported on what we labeled, the Election Industrial Complex. This sophisticated group of companies, non-profits and government entities that work in tandem to run US elections. Money is not the end goal to this complex, power to control money and people is.

This complex works like 5th Generation Warfare. 5th Generation warfare is described by Dr. Robert Malone as follows (emphasis added):

5th-Gen warfare is an extension of Asymmetric and Insurgent Warfare strategies and tactics, whereby both conventional and unconventional military tactics and weapons are incorporated and deployed, including exploitation of political, religious and social causes. This new gradient of warfare uses the internet, social media and the 24-hour news cycle to change cognitive biases of individuals and/or organizations. It can be conducted by organized or unorganized (ergo decentralized) groups; it may be led by nation states, non-nation state actors and organizations, non-governmental organizations or even individuals. A key characteristic of 5th Gen warfare is that the nature of the attack is concealed. The goal is to disrupt and defeat opponents by creating new cognitive biases. The most effective 5th-Gen warfare strategies employed by those lacking integrity are not purely based on pushing false narratives, mis- dis- or mal- information. The most effective strategies mix truth with action, and act to increase confusion and disorder.

This Left’s Election Industrial Complex communicates real-time election operations. It’s a psychological war that uses activists and volunteers as troops. It relies heavily on messaging and influencers are highly valued. The ultimate goal is to obtain committed hearts and minds.

Here is more on this topic. (Higher Ground Labs produced the chart above.)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

See May’s article below to learn more about the Election Industrial Complex:

Since May we have seen how the Left is paying social media influencers to push its garbage and lies. This election industrial complex is real and alive today.

What the above piece failed to identify was the dark matter behind the scenes – those people, actions, processes and systems that are not shown in the chart that are used illegally to manipulate US Elections.

Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoopes were citizens working in the 2020 Election in Delaware County, PA. Their lives changes when they courageously stepped forward and reported on the crimes they saw that occurred in Delaware County during the 2020 election.

They shared the following at an event held by Rudy Giuliani to uncover the fraud in the 2020 Election in PA:

And here it is, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro belongs in prison, IRREFUTABLE EVIDENCE: an Obama insider wishing Trump for Christmas in handcuffs, now in charge of Dominion Rigging Machines. Jim savage held up in his hand a fairly large vDrive key and said, “You can… https://t.co/Cjhdysa1p1 pic.twitter.com/7Epq6I717L — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) August 21, 2024

Stenstrom and Hoopes then reported on an individual planted into Delaware County in the 2020 Election – James Allen. They say:

We knew James Allen was planted into Delaware County PA to cover up the steal of the 2020 election. James Allen subject of our investigations, criminal complaints, lawsuits and sting operation, worked for Cook County as the Public Relations starting in 2007. He was very close to the Director of Elections Noah Praetz described in the post below. James Allen was with Cook County and was well aware of the investigations and the connection to Communist Chavez. Also noted below a Democrat activist Dr Lora Chamberlain sued Cook County and proved they steal elections 3 ways , 1 of them through the EMS ,election management systems and through removable media. Her group proved Cook County stole the primary from Bernie Sanders in 2016. James Allen has his fingerprints all over 2020. Purposeful planted from Cook County, became Delaware County, PA Director Of Elections. He is currently suing Greg and I , Newsmax, @FDRLST, and others for defamation. Looking forward to sending g subpoenas to Cook County for all your communications. Check mate #Trump Trending: Mystery Item Falls Out of Pelosi’s Pants at DNC Convention (VIDEO)

We knew James Allen was planted into Delaware County PA to cover up the steal of the 2020 election. James Allen subject of our investigations, criminal complaints, lawsuits and sting operation, worked for Cook County as the Public Relations starting in 2007. He was very close to… https://t.co/jSi4bRXH6F pic.twitter.com/aLriEzeLT8 — Leah Hoopes (@hoopes_leah) August 11, 2024

Stenstrom and Hoopes note that Noah Praets worked with James Allen in Chicago and then later in Delaware County.

Insider Threat: FROM Cook County Chicago to Delaware County PA. Noah Praetz worked as the elections director at Cook County Chicago along with PR director James Allen , when they stole the primary from Bernie Sanders according to Dr Lora Chamberlain. IN 2020 Delaware County, PA government stole the election and we caught it on video , with a sting operation. THERE IS always a cover up. CISA decided to bring on Noah Praetz. CISA and Crowdstrike decided that they were going to be the cybersecurity for our federal elections (same Crowdstrike that promoted RUSSIA RUSSIA). James ALlen was tapped by Delaware County in early 2021 (as seen in whistleblower videos) to cover up their fraud. Delaware County then hires and contracs with Crowdstrike . No coincidences , all on purpose. Centrally coordinated, by the Council (CIGIE) @crowdstrike

Insider Threat: FROM Cook County Chicago to Delaware County PA. Noah Praetz worked as the elections director at Cook County Chicago along with PR director James ALlen , when they stole the primary from Bernie Sanders according to Dr Lora Chamberlain. IN 2020 Delaware County, PA… https://t.co/IUW0z4ay2S pic.twitter.com/fqr7z1UBij — Leah Hoopes (@hoopes_leah) July 19, 2024

Since that time, Hoopes and Stenstrom have uncovered an interagency conspiracy to obstruct federal investigations into massive election fraud. (They shared this with me on the Joe Hoft Show.)

And here it is, Documents obtained by Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoops, through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, “There was an interagency conspiracy effort to obstruct federal investigations into massive election fraud.” “I can say this today with great veracity, gravitas IT WAS A COUP against the President of the United States @realDonaldTrump“ [FOIA] “We use their own EMAILS, their own DOCUMENTS and their own TEXTS . THEY INCRIMINATE ALL OF THEM.” And William f***en Barr was at the center of it all, “I can say with experience, that prison will come out of it. Eventually they will go to prison. This is not something that’s going to be able to be swept aside.” And starts with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a formal criminal charges have been filed for obstructing and colluding in the fraud, in the conspiracy that toppled the United States government.

Here is Senstrom’s remarks on the Joe Hoft Show:

And here it is, Documents obtained by Greg Stenstrom and Leah Hoops, through the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), CONFIRMS BEYOND THE SHADOW OF A DOUBT, “There was an interagency conspiracy effort to obstruct federal investigations into massive election fraud.” “I can say… https://t.co/S0VWGYtbEe pic.twitter.com/BEeEfVnPEf — RealRobert (@Real_RobN) August 16, 2024

Stenstrom has also been on the InfoWars to discuss the cabal that has taken over the US through stolen elections.

BREAKING: USMC Colonel And Naval Officer Publish Powerful Dossier Exposing The Command & Control System Of The Deep State— Meet “The Council” Running America: Part 2 pic.twitter.com/m1xv5NFDb1 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) August 20, 2024

The DARK SIDE of the Elections Industrial Complex is dark and evil. There is much more to shine the light on here. Much more.