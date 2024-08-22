Dana Bash Inadvertently Describes Men Who Support Democrats BETA Males — Says Dems Target ‘Non-Testosterone, Non-Gun-Toting’ Men Who Don’t ‘Listen to Hulk Hogan’

In a jaw-dropping moment on CNN, anchor Dana Bash inadvertently labeled male Democrat supporters as beta males during a segment meant to praise the party’s outreach to men.

Bash was discussing the Democratic Party’s efforts to appeal to male voters when she said the quiet part out loud.

“But they are doing so in trying to put forward male figures, Tim Walz being one of them, Doug Emhoff last night, who can speak to men out there who might not be the testosterone-laden, gun-toting guy who wants to listen to Hulk Hogan,” Bash explained.

“Or might want to listen to that, but also, in addition, understand that it’s okay in 2024 to be a man comfortable in his own skin who supports a woman. That’s something that they really are trying to work on with male voters beyond the base,” she added.

Critics quickly seized on Bash’s comments, pointing out the not-so-subtle implication that the Democratic Party is intentionally targeting men who are less masculine, less assertive, and apparently uninterested in traditional symbols of masculinity like Hulk Hogan and guns. The message?

If you’re a real man, the Democratic Party might not be for you.

Below are some of the comments online:

lol. she just called all democrat men soft and weak and Doug and Tim are their cheerleaders. — Wowbagger the Infinitely Prolonged (@OrderOfMentats) August 22, 2024

The only men welcome at the DNC are the ones who left their balls in a jar inside the Planned Parenthood van parked outside https://t.co/JOFRivae9N — Peachy Keenan (@KeenanPeachy) August 22, 2024

Democrats have no message for men other than: SUBMIT https://t.co/EZMC6IH5cP — Jack Poso (@JackPosobiec) August 22, 2024