Crowd Erupts in Cheers When Trump Says Why He Believes God Saved His Life During Assassination Attempt on July 13 (VIDEO)

President Trump held a press conference at his Bedminster, New Jersey golf club on Thursday afternoon.

Trump is busy holding massive rallies and press conferences while Kamala Harris hides from reporters.

President Trump focused on the inflation crisis and skyrocketing grocery prices thanks to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

After delivering remarks, President Trump took questions from reporters.

One reporter asked President Trump why he believes God saved his life on July 13 after a gunman shot him in the ear.

A bullet grazed President Trump’s ear during the July 13 Butler rally after he tilted his head at the last millisecond.

A computer simulation shows just how close Trump was to losing his life on Saturday.

The computer model shows three bullets taking the exact same path which is unlikely – and Trump shot in the ear twice (only one bullet grazed his ear).

Depiction of the first bullet grazing Trump’s ear shows just how close he was to being struck in his skull.

Trump plays Neo from the matrix.

Trump said “God alone” saved him that day.

“You’ve spoken about God saving your life and I’m wondering, have you put much thought into why God saved your life? As in for what purpose has he been shielding and protecting you?” a reporter asked President Trump.

“That was a miracle,” Trump said of his last second head tilt to reach a chart about illegal immigration. “It’s a miracle and God had something to do with it and maybe it’s – we want to save the world.”

The crowd erupted in cheers.

