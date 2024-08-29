The Cringe: Animated Kamala Harris Talks Word Salad to High School Students as She Kicks Off Georgia Campaign Bus Trip With Tim Walz

After a week in hiding since being crowned the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee, Kamala Harris kicked off a two-day Georgia campaign bus tour with her running mate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz (D) with a stop at Liberty County High School in Hinesville where she spoke to members of the school band who played the school fight song for her and Walz.

An animated Harris spoke in a word salad about leadership, the future and how much the country was depending on the success of the high school band as she made exaggerated facial expressions and gesticulated with her arms and hands.

Harris was the cool mom to the kids, not very presidential. Walz, who also spoke to the kids, was, of course, the cool teacher and assistant coach.

A video clip of Harris posted by the Trump campaign:

Complete video posted by Forbes Breaking News shows the Trump campaign video clip was not taken out of context Even with her emotional support governor, Harris had a hard time acting presidential:

Kamala Harris: So, you know, I’ve been hearing about you incredible young leaders, for quite some time from the players to those who are bringing joy to everybody in the stands, to the music that you guys are creating. And so we wanted to come by just to let you know that our country is counting on you. All of you.

You are leaders. By the very fact that you all are here in this room, doing what you do at this incredible school, doing it as one big team, understanding all of the different parts that fit together to create a team. You are doing some of the best work anybody can do. And we so proud of you. We will counting on you. Your generation, all that you guys stand for, everything you have at stake, is what is going to propel our country into the next era of what we can do and what we can do.

And I want to say to you that you must always lead as you have chosen to lead. Understand you don’t have to ask anybody’s permission to lead. And I think you all figured that out. You’ve decided to be a leader. And in doing that, you are also role models, right? Welcome to the role model club!

And being a role model, right, means that there are going to be members of your family, people who live in your neighborhood, your classmates who watch you, and say, oh, that’s how it’s done. And in that way, you are showing what hard work can achieve, what discipline can achieve, what teamwork can achieve. And that’s the stuff of great leadership.

All of you, and so we wanted to come by to remind you that our nation is counting on you. We’re so proud of you for everything you have achieved. And I will tell you I was in band when I was your age, so I know a little bit about that, coach knows about the players right, and all that you all are doing it requires a whole lot of rehearsal, a whole lot of practice, long hours, right?

Sometimes you hit the note, sometimes you don’t, right? But all that practice makes for beautiful music and that is a metaphor, that is symbolic for everything that you all will do in your lives. Which is you’re going to show what a winning team looks like. You’re going to show what it means to put yourself out on the field to put yourself in front of people. To have the confidence to do it.

Sometimes you’re gonna hit the step right, sometimes you’re not. Sometimes you’re gonna win the game, sometimes you may not. But you know you never let any circumstance knock you down or slow you down, you just keep going at it.

That’s who you are and that’s why we are so confident in everything that you are doing and will continue to do for our country. So just keep being you and all of the excellence that you’re bringing to every do, okay? All right, see you later.