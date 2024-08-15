Nancy Pelosi: Late Night Hammer Attack on Her Husband was Worse than Assassination Attempt on President Trump (VIDEO)

Crazy Nancy just implied that the hammer attack on her husband was worse than the assassination attempt on President Trump.

She says that the attack against her family was a result of the Republicans demonizing her, but the assassination attempt on Trump (which she refers to as an “assault”) was simply “strange” and that we don’t know the motivation behind it. Maybe she look at herself?

Nancy Pelosi: Well, I will tell you, my situation didn’t happen that day. It happened for years of the Republicans demonising me, demonising me, demonising me, and some of them on this network demonising me. And so it created an atmosphere where that would be acceptable. So we can’t have that. We have to take that out of the picture. We have to take that out of the picture. I was so saddened on the ‘assault’ on the President. That has no play. Thank God, it did not harm him greatly, and he survived. But we can’t have that in our politics. That was strange. We don’t know the motivation. We don’t know the person. What happened in our house was directly related to the politics of the day.

She is the central reason there is so much hate in our politics today.

Video via The Storm Has Arrived.