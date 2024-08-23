Corsi and Paquette Presented to the Ohio Secretary of State’s Voter Integrity Inquiry with Evidence of Secret Algorithmic Codes Embedded in Voter Rolls

Exclusive to Gateway Pundit

by Jerome Corsi and Andrew Paquette

On Wednesday this week, Jerome Corsi, Ph.D., and Andrew Paquette, Ph.D., accompanied by attorney Thomas Connors of the Mendenhall Law Group in Akron, Ohio, met with the official Ohio Secretary of State’s Inquiry called to investigate Corsi’s claims that Dr. Paquette had found indisputable evidence of secret algorithms encoded into that the Ohio State Board of Elections official Ohio voter registration database with a presumed purpose of facilitating mail-in ballot fraud.

“This apparently criminal scheme appears to be the work of clandestine rogue intelligence agents who have surreptitiously embedded themselves within the Ohio State Board of Elections to create nearly undetectable false voting records that can be certified as legitimate mail-in votes in the upcoming presidential election even though they are voted illegally,” Dr. Corsi said.

In a one-hour-and-twenty-minute meeting (originally scheduled for half an hour), Corsi and Pacquette presented to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office a series of voter ID scatterplots for various counties. Corsi and Pacquette told Gateway Pundit that these scatterplots revealed undeniable evidence that mathematical formulas had been secretly applied to create a cryptographic assignment of State Board of Election Voter ID numbers in Ohio, a fact previously unknown to the Ohio Board of Elections.

When Brian Katz, Ohio’s Public Integrity Division Director, asked Josh Jaffe, the Ohio SOS technical expert, if he could explain the apparent algorithm alteration evident in the charts exhibited by Dr. Corsi, Mr. Jaffe admitted he had no explanation of what appeared to be voter ID numbers in the Ohio Board of Election that were generated and controlled by mathematical formulas imposed on the database from the outside.

Corsi stressed to The Gateway Pundit that Paquette has found similar secret algorithms in the official state board of elections voter registration databases in several states.

Illustrated here are two scattergrams that indicate County Voter ID numbers were mapped onto State Voter ID numbers for Marion County (near Toledo) differently from Lucas County (that includes Toledo) in Ohio

Figure 1 is a scattergram that maps Fairfield County, Ohio, county voter ID numbers onto Ohio State Voter ID numbers which are maintained as the official Ohio State Voter ID number under the requirements of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002.

Figure 1

Fairfield County, Ohio

County Voter ID Numbers Mapped onto State Board of Election Voter ID Numbers

Figure 1 makes clear that the Ohio Board of Election maps the County Voter ID (CID, x-axis) number onto the State Board of Election (SID) Voter ID Number (SID, y-axis) legitimately. In a roughly straight-line pattern (expected to extend from the graph’s point of origin to the upper right corner of the graph in straight line pattern, suggesting that voters registering in Fairfield County tend to get SIDs and CIDs that match the chronological order of their voter registrations.

Fairfield County is a largely rural, sparsely populated county south of Licking, with a 2020 census population of 158,921, with a history of voting Republican. Modifying the Fairfield County CIDs to accommodate fraudulent voter records to be used in a mail-in ballot criminal scheme to “elect” Democratic political clients would be suspiciously obvious to any seasoned professional observer of Ohio voting behavior.

Figure 2 is a scattergram that maps Lucas County, Ohio, county voter ID numbers onto Ohio State Voter ID numbers that are maintained as the official Ohio State Voter ID number under the requirements of the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) of 2002.

Figure 2

Lucas County, Ohio

County Voter ID Numbers Mapped onto State Board of Election Voter ID Numbers

Lucas County is a largely urban, more densely populated county that encompasses Youngstown with a 2020 census population of 431,279, with a history of having voted for Democrat Sherrod Brown for U.S. Senate (assumed office 2007), and for Democrat Tim Ryan for U.S. Senate (assumed office 2023). Lucas County contains a large proportion of Democratic voters such that modifying Mahoning County CIDs to accommodate fraudulent voter records to “elect” Democratic political clients would be a reasonable (but highly illegal) strategy obvious to any seasoned professional observer of Ohio voting behavior.

Figure 2 makes clear that algorithmic assignment (i.e., the application of a mathematical formula) has been applied from within the Ohio Board of Election to map the County Voter ID (CID, x-axis) number onto the State Board of Election (SID) Voter ID Number (SID, y-axis) illegitimately. This is apparent visually in that the pattern of individual voter IDs not in a straight-line pattern from lower left to upper right of the graph. Instead, the CID is mapped into a cluster of SID numbers that bear no relationship to assignment chronologically to match date of registration. There is also no apparent logic to the cluster of SIDs assigned in a “fragmentary” loose pattern that again bears no relationship to chronological assignment matching the date of registration.

Dissociating State Board of Election Voter Registration ID numbers in this Ohio cryptographic scheme matches the same essential first step Paquette discovered in the algorithmic alteration of the New York State Voter Registration database in an apparently criminal scheme to facilitate mail-in ballot fraud.

For more information on algorithms added to the state board of elections official voter registration databases, please visit Corsi’s 501(c)3 website at GodsFiveStones.com.