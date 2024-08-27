CNN’s Dana Bash Awarded First Interview With Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

CNN announced Tuesday afternoon the cable news network’s star anchor Dana Bash had been awarded the first interview with Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz since their coronation last week as the Democratic Party’s nominees for president and vice president. The interview is set to air at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday.

Bash meets a reported DEI criteria for the Harris interview based on race or gender. Bash co-moderated the June CNN debate along with Jake Tapper between President Trump and Joe Biden where Trump wrecked Biden. Bash also recently conducted a contentious interview with Trump’s running mate Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio.

WATCH: CNN's Dana Bash, frustrated after getting her Stolen Valor questions and whataboutist followups wrapped around her head by @JDVance, desperately moves to abortion. pic.twitter.com/flFwFnHtqv — Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 11, 2024

Earlier Tuesday Politico Playbook reported the Harris campaign was asking reporters for advice on who to grant the interview to and that Harris was taking race and gender into consideration (excerpt):

Harris campaign staff have been asking reporters who they think she should talk to. Behind the scenes, TV producers from big name anchors have been calling the campaign to pitch their talent as the person she has to do it with. Harris has had a light schedule since accepting the nomination Thursday in Chicago, and several sources said she has been using the time not just to prepare for her Sept. 10 debate with Trump, but to map out a media strategy for the next few weeks. …Almost everyone we talked to said Harris will consider race and gender in making her choice, and that she would be keen to sit down with a Black and/or female reporter, though nobody believes that’s a requirement.

Harris had made a pledge weeks ago to hold an interview by the end of August. Harris has not done an interview or press conference since Joe Biden was deposed from the Democratic Party presidential nomination a month ago. Harris has only taken a few questions from reporters in that time.

Megyn Kelly wryly observed Monday that the gaffe-prone Harris and her team appear uncomfortable with her facing the media alone on her first outing as the Democrats’ presidential nominee, “The campaign claims she is going to give an interview but not solo – it will be w/Walz, her Emotional Support Governor.

The campaign claims she is going to give an interview but not solo – it will be w/Walz, her Emotional Support Governor. https://t.co/RSKQP011i7 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) August 26, 2024

Harris and Walz have gone dark since last Thursday when Harris gave her acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, disappearing for five days while forgoing the traditional interviews and barnstorming that usually follow nominating conventions. Harris and Walz are scheduled to conduct a bus tour in southern Georgia on Wednesday with Harris holding a rally in Savannah on Thursday.

The CNN interview is scheduled to air at 9 p.m. EDT Thursday. There is no mention of the interview airing live, so it will likely be pre-recorded with promotional excerpts released Thursday afternoon and evening.

JUST ANNOUNCED: VP Kamala Harris & Gov. Tim Walz will exclusively join @DanaBashCNN for their first joint interview since accepting the Democratic nomination. Watch on 8/29 at 9pET/PT on @CNN, @CNNi, @CNNEE, CNN Max, https://t.co/dOLGQHu7eC & CNN apps. https://t.co/UB2Tg12v16 pic.twitter.com/j93uUYcOZl — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) August 27, 2024

