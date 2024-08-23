CNN Analyst Van Jones Forced to Apologize After Confrontation with Vivek Ramaswamy Over Previous Unhinged Rhetoric That Endangered Ramaswamy’s Family

CNN analyst Van Jones offered an apology after a confrontation with GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

The two men met for the first time during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, following a series of incendiary remarks made by Jones that Ramaswamy claims led to death threats against him and his family.

The tension began when Jones, during a post-debate analysis on CNN in 2023, labeled Ramaswamy as “the rise of an American demagogue.”

“That guy is dangerous,” Jones stated. “He won’t stop Trump, but he’s going to outlive Trump by about 50 years.”

“I watching the rise of an American demagogue that is a very, very despicable person… Literally, I was shaking listening to him talk because a lot of people don’t know that is one step away from Nazi propaganda coming out of his mouth,” Jones added.

Ramaswamy responded to Jones’ comments during a speech at Turning Point USA’s AmericaFest conference, where he dismissed Jones’ rhetoric with disdain.

“You got this character Van Jones on CNN afterward saying: ‘This is the rise of an American demagogue who’s gonna live 50 years longer than Trump, this is dangerous, I am shaking,’” Ramaswamy said, adding, “Just shut the f—k up.”

On Thursday, Ramaswamy and Jones met for the first time at the DNC.

Ramaswamy recounted the impact of Jones’ words on his family’s safety. “The first time in the campaign, we get a death threat from a man who wants to show up in New Hampshire,” he said.

“Thankfully, the police in the regime got it. The next day, back to back, my wife scared enough. The next day we wake up, it’s 3 AM. We get a call from him. He’s my security guard saying, ‘Thank God you picked up because we just got a call. Somebody showed up in your house and has four dead bodies.’ That’s within 48 hours.”

Jones later extended an olive branch, requesting Ramaswamy’s personal number and offering to apologize directly to his wife.

“I will call you in couple days and I will apologize to your wife,” said Jones.

“We don’t need to do any this on air…” said Ramaswamy.

“That’s okay. I’ll call your wife and talk to her.”

“You know what we can do? You can turn the page and maybe have a chapter to demonstrate what actually good discourse looks like in this country,” Ramaswamy replied. “That’s not just on you, that’s on me as well. That’s on two of us… I hope we can build a friendship.”

