CLOWN SHOW: Kamala Harris Was Dismissed from Intense Meetings on Middle East War in Situation Room… Before The Meeting Was Over

Kamala Harris took off early from the Situation Room emergency meetings on Monday for some reason.

There was a meeting held in the Situation Room at The White House on Monday regarding the rising tensions in the Middle East under Joe Biden.

Iran threatened to attack Israel following the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran last week. Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed to seek revenge against Israel after Haniyeh’s death .

The meeting focused on the rising tensions in the Middle East and threats against Israel.

Peter Doocy from FOX News covered the Situation Room meeting.

Peter Doocy: We’ve got a sizable motorcade repositioning on Pennsylvania Avenue. So it’s possible that the vice… It looks like I can see behind the camera. The vice president’s vehicles are leaving right now. So it would seem that at least her part in the situation room is done. She will now go back to the naval observatory.

Bill Hemmer: But that doesn’t necessarily mean the meetings over in the situation.

Peter Doocy: Correct.

Amazing. Kamala was such a distraction she was dismissed!

Via Kyle Becker and Joni Job.

