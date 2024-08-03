The Clintons Are Back… Chelsea Clinton Sets Sights on Ambassadorship Should Kamala Harris Ascend to Presidency: Report

Chelsea Clinton, the only child of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, is eyeing a potential ambassadorship if Kamala Harris ascends to the presidency, according to insiders.

A source close to the Clintons revealed to The New York Post, “Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the UK. There’s a reason why Bill and Hillary were quick to support Kamala’s presidential bid—they were currying favor.”

This isn’t just a passing whim; it appears the Clintons have been plotting this ambition for some time. The insider suggested that Bill and Hillary’s swift endorsement of Harris was a calculated move to secure favor for their daughter.

While Chelsea currently serves as vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, she has grander aspirations, potentially eyeing not just London but also a position in France.

However, insiders caution that her ambitions may be grounded in “fantasy land,” as the UK ambassadorship typically goes to major donors or fundraisers—something Chelsea lacks.

“While I can imagine the UK ambassadorship is a goal for Chelsea, she’s still a bit junior. London typically goes to a significant donor or fundraiser,” longtime British embassy official told the Post.

More from the New York Post: