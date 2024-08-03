The Clintons Are Back… Chelsea Clinton Sets Sights on Ambassadorship Should Kamala Harris Ascend to Presidency: Report

Chelsea Clinton, the only child of Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, is eyeing a potential ambassadorship if Kamala Harris ascends to the presidency, according to insiders.
A source close to the Clintons revealed to The New York Post, “Chelsea really wants to be the ambassador to the UK. There’s a reason why Bill and Hillary were quick to support Kamala’s presidential bid—they were currying favor.”
This isn’t just a passing whim; it appears the Clintons have been plotting this ambition for some time. The insider suggested that Bill and Hillary’s swift endorsement of Harris was a calculated move to secure favor for their daughter.
While Chelsea currently serves as vice chair of the Clinton Foundation, she has grander aspirations, potentially eyeing not just London but also a position in France.
However, insiders caution that her ambitions may be grounded in “fantasy land,” as the UK ambassadorship typically goes to major donors or fundraisers—something Chelsea lacks.
“While I can imagine the UK ambassadorship is a goal for Chelsea, she’s still a bit junior. London typically goes to a significant donor or fundraiser,” longtime British embassy official told the Post.
More from the New York Post:
Another person in the know noted that Chelsea, 44, would be open to ambassadorships in other countries, adding, “I’ve heard for a long time that Chelsea has been hopeful for an ambassadorship.”
[…]
Chelsea, 44, who has three young children with husband Marc Mezvinsky, does have ties to the UK.
Like her father, she attended Oxford University. She got her Master of Philosophy degree in international relations at the prestigious school in 2003, followed by a doctorate degree in 2014.
“She is 44 and has a long-held ambition for this. It’s important for her to have her own legacy,” the person in the know said. “She has always wanted to spend more time abroad, much like Caroline Kennedy” — who is the current ambassador to Australia and was ambassador to Japan under Obama.
As for the suggestion that Bill and Hillary Clinton endorsed Harris quickly to curry favor for Chelsea, a rep for Hillary told The Post, “Among stupid things said by clueless people, that’s pretty high up there.”
A rep for Chelsea added: “There is no truth here. Chelsea is proud to support Vice President Harris and is committed to doing everything she can to ensure she is elected in November.”