Clinton Appointed Judge Rules Military Can’t Deny HIV-Positive Enlistees

A Virginia court has ruled the Defense Department may not prohibit any enlistees who have undetectable viral loads of HIV from joining the military.

Clinton appointed U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema in her ruling that those who are asymptomatic HIV-positive may not be barred from joining the military.

Brinkema stated that barring HIV-positive enlistees is “irrational, arbitrary, and capricious.”

The Clinton-appointed judge further wrote, “Modern science has transformed the treatment of HIV.”

After the ruling, Gregory Nevins, an attorney who helped file the lawsuit against the Department of Defense, in a press release, “Americans living with HIV no longer face categorical barriers to service careers – discharge, bans on commissioning, bans on deployment and finally bans on enlisting.”

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit were Isaiah Wilkins, 24, who sought to join the Army but was denied because he was HIV-positive; Carol Coe, 33, who served in the Army in 2008 but left the service after becoming HIV-positive; and Natalie Noe, 33, who attempted to join the military but was denied after she tested positive for the virus.