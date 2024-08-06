‘CIVIL WAR:’ Award-Winning Actor Jon Voight Issues Warning if ‘Cackling Hyena’ Kamala Harris Wins the Presidential Election

In a powerful late-night video released on Monday, award-winning actor Jon Voight issued a stark warning to the American people about the potential consequences of electing Kamala Harris in the upcoming 2024 presidential election.

In a video statement posted on X with the caption “Civil War,” Voight said, “My friends, this is the war of our lifetime now. We, the people, are in trouble if this nation picks Kamala Harris.”

The 85-year-old actor emphasized that choosing Harris would plunge the nation into chaos and destruction.

“We must stop this crime that is happening,” he warned, accusing Obama of orchestrating a “war crime” while labeling Harris as a mere puppet—a “cackling hyena” who simply repeats the agenda and destructive policies set before her.

The actor’s message was clear: failure to act could lead to unimaginable consequences. “If we do not stop this horror,” Voight warned, “you will face the biggest horror that you will not know how to end.”

He emphasized that understanding this truth is vital, and he called upon Americans to unite under the guidance of God as they navigate these perilous times.

Voight expressed unwavering support for Donald Trump, stating that he “will make any sacrifice to save America.” He characterized Trump as a leader who stands firmly for the people rather than succumbing to power and greed.

“The left are all afraid of his strength because he is only for the people,” Voight said, urging citizens to rally behind Trump in the upcoming election.

Read the full transcript below: