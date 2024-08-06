Left-wing feminist critics of 29-year-old NFL kicker Harrison Butker won’t be too happy to hear about his new contract with the Kansas City Chiefs.

On Monday, Butker and the Chiefs agreed to terms adding four more years and $25.6 million on top of his current contract, with $17.8 million of guaranteed money included, according to the NFL.

The deal makes Butker the highest-paid kicker in the NFL at $6.4 million per year.

Butker has become a valuable member of the Chief’s roster since joining in 2017.

He’s contributed to many important victories, including a record-setting 57-yard field goal to defeat the San Francisco 49ers in February.

But not everyone is a fan of Butker.

In fact, due to his traditional view of marriage and gender roles, many left-wing voices have sought to have him canceled and kicked off the team.

Butker’s views were brought to the forefront during a speech he gave at Benedictine College, a Catholic university, in May.

“For the ladies present today, congratulations on an amazing accomplishment. You should be proud of all that you have achieved to this point in your young lives. I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you,” he said.

“How many of you are sitting here now about to cross this stage and are thinking about all the promotions and titles you are going to get in your career? Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world.”

“I can tell you that my beautiful wife, Isabelle, would be the first to say that her life truly started when she began living her vocation as a wife and as a mother.”

The Catholic audience was certainly pleased with Butker’s words and could be heard clapping enthusiastically after he was finished.

But not everyone was quite so enthused.

One local journalist’s Op-Ed called for Butker to be fired over his Christian views and to be replaced by a woman in the kicker’s spot.

The NFL quickly came out and condemned Butker’s opinion, with one spokesperson saying, “His views are not those of the NFL as an organization. The NFL is steadfast in our commitment to inclusion, which only makes our league stronger.”

During the 2024 ESPY Awards, Tennis star Serena Williams made a point to attack Butker, joking women’s sports “don’t need” or want him as a viewer.

