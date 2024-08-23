Chick-fil-A to Launch Its Own Streaming Service, Challenging Woke Platforms with Family-Friendly Content: Report

Chick-fil-A is set to launch its own streaming service, aiming to provide wholesome, family-friendly content that stands in stark contrast to the increasingly “woke” narratives dominating mainstream platforms.

Reports from Deadline reveal that Chick-fil-A has been working closely with top production companies, including major studios, to curate a slate of original programming that aligns with its brand ethos.

The new streaming service will feature a mix of unscripted shows, scripted projects, and animated series, all designed to promote wholesome entertainment that appeals to American families fed up with the leftist agendas pushed by existing platforms.

Among the first to be greenlit is a family-friendly game show produced by Glassman Media, the team behind NBC’s The Wall. The show, which has already received a ten-episode order, promises to offer engaging and morally uplifting content, per the Deadline.

According to the news outlet:

Budgets on the unscripted side are believed to be in the range of $400,000 per half-hour. Sources told us the idea is to launch later this year and there’s also talk of scripted projects and animation. Brian Gibson, who has worked on series including History’s Top Gear remake and Fox’s adaptation of The X Factor, is leading the programming charge and has been in talks with various producers. Chick-Fil-A, known for its fried chicken sandwiches, is the latest company outside of the entertainment industry to move into making its own originals. It joins the likes of Lyft, which has produced shows such as Lucky Lyft, a game show hosted by Bob The Drag Queen, and Airbnb, which previously produced documentary Gay Chorus Deep South that aired on MTV. Chick-Fil-A, which operates over 3,000 restaurants in the U.S., has previously produced content for its own site before including Stories of Evergreen Hills, a series of short, animated films. It has also diversified into other areas such as making children’s puzzles and games under its Pennycake brand. One source told Deadline that it was a positive move for the reality TV industry, which has been struggling in recent years, and another source added it was a good opportunity, comparing it to branded content. Chick-Fil-A declined to comment.

​Chick-fil-A has historically been associated with conservative Christian values, famously closing its restaurants on Sundays to honor the Sabbath.​