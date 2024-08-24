Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks Blasts ‘Defund the Police’ Dems for Spending $75M to Protect Themselves During DNC ‘We Get Nothing’

Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks blasted the hypocricy of ‘Defund the Police’ Democrats for spending $75 million for security during the DNC while his fellow Chicagoians face blistering violence in their city and ‘get nothing.’

Pastor Brooks, the “Rooftop Pastor,” is the founder and Senior Pastor of New Beginnings Church of Chicago and the CEO of Project H.O.O.D. (Helping Others Obtain Destiny), the church’s local mission.

Paster Brooks shared, “The national leaders of the ‘Defund the Police’ movement are in my hometown of Chicago for the Democratic National Convention. As a South Sider, I saw firsthand the impact of this heavily ideological movement on my neighborhood — the very neighborhood these politicians professed to be helping.”

“Crime shot up. Innocent civilians lost their lives to increasingly brazen criminals. Smash and grabs went up. Mobs stormed the streets. Carjackings no longer made the news. And on and on.”

“The police officers felt the negative impact, and a few brave officers persisted policing despite the greater risk of their safety.”

“The last of businesses went belly up. The public schools remain dismal….failure factories. And, we got nothing in return.”

“We are the social workers these policticians wrote about in The New York Times that would magically reduce violence in neighborhoods like mine.”

“There’s been no reckoning for these policticians who paid no price for their dangerous ideas that caused the death of Blacks despite it.”

“Now, I just learned the news from a local paper that the DNC is allocating $75 million in federal security funding for the protection of their politicians during the convention. Most of those funds will go to the Chicago Police Department. Talk about blatant hypocrisy.”

“For years, we’ve watched Defund the Police politicians like Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., spend tens of thousands of dollars on private security for themselves.Kamala Harris supported the movement.”

“Why security for them and not us, the people? Why do we the people have to pay for their security while they, the politicians, weaken our security? How did we get so twisted?”

The Chicago Tribune reported that Chicago received $75 million in federal funding to help offset security costs for Democratic National Convention.