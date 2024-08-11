Celine Dion Slams Trump Campaign for Playing ‘My Heart Will Go On’ at Montana Rally

Canadian singer Celine Dion has lashed out at President Donald Trump for using her iconic ballad “My Heart Will Go On” during a campaign rally in Bozeman, Montana.

On August 9, Trump supporters were treated to a powerful prelude with the Oscar-winning song from the 1997 blockbuster Titanic, but instead of celebrating the moment, Dion and her management team rushed to distance themselves from the event in a dramatic Instagram post.

Dion’s management team wasted no time in issuing a statement condemning the use of her iconic song, claiming it was unauthorized and that she does not endorse Trump.

The statement was posted on Dion’s Instagram and X accounts:

“Today, Celine Dion’s management team and her record label, Sony Music Entertainment Canada Inc., became aware of the unauthorized usage of the video, recording, musical performance, and likeness of Celine Dion singing “My Heart Will Go On” at a Donald Trump / JD Vance campaign rally in Montana. In no way is this use authorized, and Celine Dion does not endorse this or any similar use.”

And as if to make sure the message was loud and clear, the statement ended with a snide remark: “… And really, that song?”

