CAUGHT RED-HANDED: The Harris Campaign Scrubs Tim Walz’s False Military Record From Website After He Was Caught Inflating His Rank

It appears that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been caught red-handed.

Amid growing evidence that Walz has lied about aspects of his military service, an act known as stolen valor, the Harris campaign has scrubbed claims that Walz had served as a “retired command sergeant major” from their campaign website.

The Kamala Harris campaign scrubbed his bio page and replaced it with another bio.

Here is the link to the original claims made by the Kamala-Walz campaign.

This was another example of Stolen Valor – Walz was not a retired Command Sergeant Major.

And here is the language on the the current Kamala website with the corrected language.

Politico reported:

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign updated its online biography of running mate Tim Walz’s military service amid Republican efforts to question his record in the Army National Guard. On its website, the Harris campaign axed a reference to Walz as a “retired command sergeant major” and now says that he once served at the command sergeant major rank — a small change that nonetheless reflects his true rank at retirement from the Army National Guard. Walz, the governor of Minnesota, served for 24 years in the National Guard before retiring in 2005 from the military to run for the U.S. House, where he became the most senior enlisted soldier to serve in Congress.

The scandal, which comes just days after Walz was announced as Harris’s running mate, has become a matter of widespread scrutiny after Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance also suggested that Walz had pulled out of a tour in Iraq.

You know what really bothers me about Tim Walz? When the US Marine Corps asked me to go to Iraq to serve my country, I did it. When Tim Walz was asked by his country to go to Iraq, he dropped out of the Army and allowed his unit to go without him. I think that’s shameful. pic.twitter.com/Dq9xjn4R51 — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 7, 2024

On Wednesday, Walz fled the scene after reporters asked about the allegations of stolen valor.

REPORTER: Your response to allegation of stolen valor? WALZ: *ignores* REPORTER: Your response to allegation of stolen valor!? WALZ: *runs away* pic.twitter.com/el3sPGDYuM — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 7, 2024

It seems like the Harris campaign may already be regretting their decision to pick Walz. Other leading candidates for the role included Pennsylavania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.