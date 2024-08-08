CAUGHT RED-HANDED: The Harris Campaign Scrubs Tim Walz’s False Military Record From Website After He Was Caught Inflating His Rank

by
Before he was governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz served in the U.S. Army, but those who served with him have accused him of "stolen valor."
Before he was governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz served in the U.S. Army, but those who served with him have accused him of “stolen valor.” (@nypost / X screen shot)

It appears that Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has been caught red-handed.

Amid growing evidence that Walz has lied about aspects of his military service, an act known as stolen valor, the Harris campaign has scrubbed claims that Walz had served as a “retired command sergeant major” from their campaign website.

The Kamala Harris campaign scrubbed his bio page and replaced it with another bio.

Here is the link to the original claims made by the Kamala-Walz campaign.

This was another example of Stolen Valor – Walz was not a retired Command Sergeant Major.

And here is the language on the the current Kamala website with the corrected language.

Politico reported:

Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign updated its online biography of running mate Tim Walz’s military service amid Republican efforts to question his record in the Army National Guard.

On its website, the Harris campaign axed a reference to Walz as a “retired command sergeant major” and now says that he once served at the command sergeant major rank — a small change that nonetheless reflects his true rank at retirement from the Army National Guard.

Walz, the governor of Minnesota, served for 24 years in the National Guard before retiring in 2005 from the military to run for the U.S. House, where he became the most senior enlisted soldier to serve in Congress.

The scandal, which comes just days after Walz was announced as Harris’s running mate, has become a matter of widespread scrutiny after Trump’s running mate J.D. Vance also suggested that Walz had pulled out of a tour in Iraq.

On Wednesday, Walz fled the scene after reporters asked about the allegations of stolen valor.

It seems like the Harris campaign may already be regretting their decision to pick Walz. Other leading candidates for the role included Pennsylavania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

Dear Reader - The enemies of freedom are choking off the Gateway Pundit from the resources we need to bring you the truth. Since many asked for it, we now have a way for you to support The Gateway Pundit directly - and get ad-reduced access. Plus, there are goodies like a special Gateway Pundit coffee mug for supporters at a higher level. You can see all the options by clicking here - thank you for your support!
Photo of author
Ben Kew
Ben Kew is a writer and editor. Originally from the UK, he moved to the U.S. to cover Congress for Breitbart News and has since gone on to editorial roles at Human Events, Townhall Media, and Americano Media. He has also written for The Epoch Times, The Western Journal, and The Spectator.

You can email Ben Kew here, and read more of Ben Kew's articles here.

 