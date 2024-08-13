Carles Puigdemont: Appearance and Escape in Catalonia

This article originally appeared on GatewayHispanic.com and was republished with permission.

The recent reappearance in Spain of Carles Puigdemont, former leader of the Generalitat of Catalonia and a key figure in the Catalan independence movement, has revived the debate about the independence of Catalonia and the complicated relationship of this autonomous community with the Spanish central government.

Barcelona police closed the city center following the return of Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont to Spain after almost seven years in exile.

Pro-independence riots broke out outside the local parliament, prompting police to use tear gas to disperse protesters.

Despite an arrest warrant, Puigdemont appeared before a crowd of supporters.

In 2006, a new Statute of Autonomy of Catalonia was approved that expanded the powers of the regional government. However, in 2010, Spain’s Constitutional Court cut several of these provisions , stoking pro-independence sentiment among many Catalans. This discontent culminated in the illegal independence referendum held in October 2017, which was declared unconstitutional by Spain’s Constitutional Court.

Carles Puigdemont was a central figure in organizing the 2017 referendum. Following the vote, the Catalan parliament unilaterally declared the independence of Catalonia, prompting an immediate reaction from the Spanish government. Article 155 of the Spanish Constitution was applied, temporarily suspending the autonomy of Catalonia and dismissing the regional government.

Faced with the threat of arrest, Puigdemont fled to Belgium, thus avoiding being arrested along with other members of his government who were imprisoned. Since then, he has lived in exile, defending the independence cause from abroad.

Puigdemont’s recent return to Spain, although brief, has been a calculated move. In an event that seems straight out of a thriller novel, Puigdemont appeared in Barcelona to give a speech in front of his followers, taking advantage of the investiture ceremony of Salvador Illa as the new president of the Generalitat.

During his speech, “Long live a free Catalonia!” he proclaimed, Puigdemont also stated that he had returned to “remind you that we are still here” and reaffirmed his commitment to the independence of Catalonia. However, after his intervention, he managed to evade the security forces again and return to Belgium, his place of residence in exile.

Puigdemont’s appearance in Barcelona was not only a challenge to the Spanish central government, but also generated tensions within Catalonia. The regional police, known as the Mossos d’Esquadra, have been criticized for failing to arrest the former Catalan leader. The controversy grew with the arrest of two agents suspected of having collaborated in his escape.

This unusual succession of events has generated a strong controversy in Spain , where the media has highlighted the scandal that involves a high-level fugitive entering the country, appearing at a public event and escaping again without being arrested. The Mossos police force has also been accused of being responsible for this happening. The chief commissioner of the Mossos, Eduard Sallent, gave some explanations this Friday about what happened that have not contributed to quelling the scandal either. He assured that, to evade the police, Puigdemont used techniques such as wearing a straw hat similar to that of other people present at the event, in addition to enjoying the protection of “a human wall” of coreligionists who would have prevented the agents from apprehend it. Sallent defended that the plan had been to arrest him “in the most appropriate place” and specified that the former president of the Generalitat “fled from the scene in a vehicle that the Mossos tried to stop, but failed.” He also confirmed that two officers have been arrested on suspicion of helping him flee. Catalan police now face scrutiny from a Spanish Supreme Court judge, who has demanded an explanation as to why Puigdemont managed to escape. Trending: UPDATE: TRUMP CRASHES X! LIVE STREAM IS NOW WORKING! — Musk and Trump Interview on X — Starting at 8 PM ET — Delayed by Massive DDOS Attack! Judge Pablo Llarena, who issued the arrest warrant for Puigdemont, has also asked the Ministry of the Interior of Pedro Sánchez’s government about its plans to arrest him at the border, something that did not happen.

The independence movement has generated a deep division in Catalan society. It has pitted families, friends and neighbors against one another, creating an environment of constant confrontation. The insistence on independence ignores a significant part of the Catalan population who feel both Catalan and Spanish and who value the unity of the country.

Puigdemont has been a divisive figure who has caused a great social and political fracture in Catalonia and throughout Spain by manipulating a part of the Catalan population by promoting a narrative that does not represent the full reality. He has used nationalist sentiment to divide society, creating a false illusion that independence is the only solution to Catalonia’s problems. Independence is not a viable or legal path according to the Spanish Constitution, which establishes the unity of the country as a fundamental principle.

The independence movement has had a negative impact on the economy of Catalonia and social coexistence. During and after the illegal 2017 referendum, many companies decided to move their headquarters outside of Catalonia due to political and economic uncertainty. This has weakened the local economy and led to a loss of jobs and opportunities.

Let us also remember that Catalonia has been classified as the most corrupt region in Spain according to the report “Sub-national Quality of Government in EU Member States” by the University of Gothenburg, supported by the European Commission. This report, which evaluates citizen perception of impartiality, corruption and quality of public services, places Catalonia in the worst position in corruption and quality of services. The negative perception is aggravated by historical corruption cases such as that of Jordi Pujol. The quality of services has also worsened compared to the last report, and although it is not last in impartiality, it is close.

Furthermore, Puigdemont’s flight and his refusal to face the legal consequences of his actions demonstrate a lack of respect for the rule of law. A leader who evades justice and does not take responsibility for his actions should not be considered a role model. Disobedience and misappropriation of public funds to organize an illegal referendum are serious crimes that should not be ignored.