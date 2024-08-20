Can’t Make This Up! Democrats Kicked Joe Biden – The Sitting President – to Late Night on Monday Night of Convention…Then Chant “We Love Joe” After They Ousted Him from the Ticket in a Coup!

Democrats kept Old Joe Biden up late on Monday night to speak at their DNC Convention in Chicago.

Joe Biden was ousted as presidential candidate in a secret coup last month. On Monday he was pushed back to late night to speak to the convention.

Think about it – the sitting US President was only given a Monday night slot and it was at 11:30 PM! – Way past his bedtime.

The gaslighting was hot and heavy at the DNC tonight.

The crowd chanted, “We Love Joe!” after the kicked him off the ticket!

Joe Biden asked the crowd, “Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy….?”

This comes after they have locked up their political opponents for years. Brought bogus lawsuit after bogus lawsuit against his main opposition candidate, Donald Trump. And this was after Joe Biden and his regime went after media outlets like The Gateway Pundit to silence all voices who do not agree with their radical agenda!

It was a speech filled with gaslighting for the masses.

Joe Biden even bragged about bringing down inflation – when in fact inflation was the highest in 40 years thanks to his failed policies.