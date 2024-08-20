Can’t Make This Up! Democrats Kicked Joe Biden – The Sitting President – to Late Night on Monday Night of Convention…Then Chant “We Love Joe” After They Ousted Him from the Ticket in a Coup!

Democrats pushed Joe Biden back to 11:30 PM to speak at the DNC Convention in Chicago. Joe was inroduced by his daughter who wrote about her inapprorpiate showers with her dad.

Democrats kept Old Joe Biden up late on Monday night to speak at their DNC Convention in Chicago.

Joe Biden was ousted as presidential candidate in a secret coup last month. On Monday he was pushed back to late night to speak to the convention.

Think about it – the sitting US President was only given a Monday night slot and it was at 11:30 PM! – Way past his bedtime.

The gaslighting was hot and heavy at the DNC tonight.

The crowd chanted, “We Love Joe!” after the kicked him off the ticket!

Joe Biden asked the crowd, “Are you ready to vote for freedom? Are you ready to vote for democracy….?”

This comes after they have locked up their political opponents for years. Brought bogus lawsuit after bogus lawsuit against his main opposition candidate, Donald Trump. And this was after Joe Biden and his regime went after media outlets like The Gateway Pundit to silence all voices who do not agree with their radical agenda!

It was a speech filled with gaslighting for the masses.

Joe Biden even bragged about bringing down inflation – when in fact inflation was the highest in 40 years thanks to his failed policies.

Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 