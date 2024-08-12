British Labour MPs Boycott Elon Musk’s X in Protest Against Lack of Censorship

British MPs belonging to the ruling Labour Party are leaving the X platform in protest of freedom of speech.

According to a report from The Guardian, which itself is waging an aggressive campaign against the free speech policy implemented by Elon Musk, have denounced the platform as “a megaphone for foreign adversaries and far-right fringe groups”.

The report stated:

Over the weekend, newly elected MPs took to WhatsApp groups to raise growing concerns about the role X played in the spread of misinformation amid the far-right-led riots in parts of England and Northern Ireland. Two Labour MPs are known to have told colleagues they were leaving the platform. One of them, Noah Law, has disabled his account. Other MPs who still use X have begun examining alternatives, including Threads, which is owned by Facebook’s parent company, Meta, and the open-source platform Bluesky. … Over the weekend, Jess Phillips, a Home Office minister who has more than 700,000 followers on X, said she wanted to scale back her use of the platform it had become a “bit despotic” and was “a place of misery now”. A government minister also told the Guardian they had reduced their posts on X over the summer and that Musk’s actions had made them “very reluctant to return”.

The low-scale boycott comes just days after widespread protests took place across the country, with leading politicians blaming Elon Musk for the unrest.

Musk, meanwhile, has responded with a series of criticisms against Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who he has accused of imposing a draconian crackdown on protesters who are concerned about mass immigration.

The billionaire businessman has also accused Starmer of overseeing a “two-tier” policing system in which native Brits are treated far more harshly than Muslims and other minority groups.

Shouldn’t you be concerned about attacks on *all* communities? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 5, 2024

Amid the chaos, Labour politicians and their friends in the left-wing media have repeatedly threatened to start censoring social media platforms and have even threatened to prosecute Elon Musk.