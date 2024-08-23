BRICS Leader, Indian PM Modi Goes to Poland and Ukraine With a Message of Peace and Dialogue to End the War

A BRICS leader who prides itself in his independent and non-aligned stance on the war in Europe, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited Poland and Ukraine, urging diplomatic efforts to end the war.

Modi pledged India’s support and said that ‘no conflict can be solved on a battlefield’.

Associated Press reported:

“’We support dialogue and diplomatic effort’ for the restoration of peace and stability ‘as soon as possible’, Modi said following talks with Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk.”

Yesterday in Poland, Polish PM Donald Tusk praised India’s role in bringing an end to the war.

“’I am very glad that the prime minister has confirmed his readiness to personally engage in bringing about a peaceful, just and speedy end to the war’, Tusk said.

He added that ‘history has taught our nations how important it is to respect rules, borders, territorial integrity, sovereignty of states and the rule of law’.”

Modi and Tusk met for talks on security, the war and the development of ties. The visit marks 70 years of official bilateral relations.

Modi was brutally criticized for a visit to Moscow last month, during which he met and hugged his BRICS ally President Vladimir Putin.

Today, Modi visited Ukraine, in the first visit by an Indian prime minister in modern Ukrainian history.

Reuters reported:

“India’s Narendra Modi urged President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday to sit down for talks with Russia to end the war in Ukraine and offered to act as a friend to help bring peace as the two leaders met in wartime Kyiv.”

Modi went to Ukraine with a message of peace and dialogue between Russia and Ukraine.

“‘The road to resolution can only be found through dialogue and diplomacy. And we should move in that direction without wasting any time. Both sides should sit together to find a way out of this crisis’, Modi said.

‘I want to assure you that India is ready to play an active role in any efforts towards peace. If I can play any role in this personally, I will do that I want to assure you as a friend’, he said.”

Read more: