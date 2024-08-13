BREAKING: Top Democrat Representative Steny Hoyer Suffers Stroke

85-year-old Representative Steny Hoyer (D-MD) suffered a “mild” stroke Sunday night and needed to receive medical treatment, according to his Office’s spokesperson.

Hoyer’s spokesperson, Margaret Mulkerrin, in a press release, wrote, “On Sunday night, August 11, Rep. Steny Hoyer experienced a mild ischemic stroke and sought medical treatment.”

Mulkerrin added, “Mr. Hoyer has responded well to treatment and has no lingering symptoms. He expects to resume his normal schedule next week.”

“Mr. Hoyer’s wife and family extend their deepest thanks to his medical team,” spokesperson Margaret Mulkerrin said in a statement,” concluded Mulkerrin.

Rep. Steny Hoyer, 85, is one of the longest-serving members of Congress and has been in office since 1981.

Per The Hill:

In January, Hoyer surprised many of his colleagues when he opted to seek re-election at the age of 85.

Hoyer has been representing the state of Maryland for over 23 terms in the House of Representatives.